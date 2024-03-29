Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Facebook on March 28, to announce her split from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. The announcement comes three months after Gypsy's release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she served over 8 years for the second-degree murder of her mother.

Her statement read:

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find...who I am"

Exploring Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson's relationship

Gypsy and Ryan's relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Anderson reached out to her in prison after watching the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest."

He told People in January,

"I never thought she'd be my wife. I remember telling her what her story meant to me, and on the second page I just let her have it."

Their correspondence evolved into a relationship, and they met in person in June 2021. They exchanged vows in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

Before Gypsy's release, her father, Rod Blanchard, spoke to People expressing reservations about their marriage. He said:

"Personally, I give it a 50/50 chance that it's going to work. She can be spontaneous and make a quick decision and just jump into things without thinking. I wish she would have come home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him."

.Despite this, he acknowledged Anderson as a "great guy."

Gypsy, who had never lived with a man before her release, credited Ryan for his patience and support upon her freedom.

"Ryan has seen me through. He's so patient with me. I can be an emotional handful. He knows how to calm me down," Gypsy Rose said.

The couple had plans for a formal wedding celebration with friends and family post-release.