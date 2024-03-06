Who is Chelsea Smith? All about the pastor who seemingly hints at Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage woes

In her recent Instagram post, Churchome's Lead Pastor, Chelsea Smith, shared a message about marriage vows, saying,

"'Till death do us part.' These are pretty typical words in wedding vows. When Judah and I stood facing each other 24 years ago, saying these words to each other, it was hard to imagine all t he seasons of life we would experience together between 21 years old and death."

As per The Sun, Chelsea and Judah Smith are Bieber's pastors after the popstar allegedly cut ties with his previous guide, Carl Lentz. Chelsea's post comes after recent rumors about Justin and Hailey calling it splits surfaced online.

Chelsea explained what she believed was a "dirty little secret," saying that there will be seasons where partners don't feel the love and seasons of grief, change, children, and others."

Who is Chelsea Smith?

Chelsea Smith and her husband Judah Smith are Lead Pastors of The City Church in Seattle, Washington. As per Hillsong, Chelsea is a "gifted leader, speaker, and administrator, passionate about sharing Jesus' work with the Seattle Area.

Chelsea became the lead pastor in 2009 and officially took over in 2010. Before becoming a pastor, she assumed a prominent role in supervising the youth ministry division at The City Church, working in collaboration with her husband.

As per Soniush, her ministry is known for humor, authenticity, and a genuine passion for connecting people with Christ's love.

Chelsea Smith's husband, Judah Smith, is the son of pastors Gini Smith and the late Wendell Smith. For ten years, Judah ran the youth ministry of his parent's church, becoming the lead communicator at the Christian community of Churchome.

In 2005, as per British media, he was bashed for reportedly calling homosexuality a "sin" and went as far as saying it fell in the same category as murder, rape, or living with your girlfriend.

The couple has three children: Zion, Eliott, and Gracie.

Chelsea Smith's post came after Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, reshared an Instagram reel on February 26 asking people to pray for the couple. Along with it, he shared a cryptic note, saying,

Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, and protection, and to draw close to the Lord."

On March 6, the model addressed divorce rumors by posting a text image on her Instagram stories. While acknowledging the rumors, Hailey said, "The stories and constant "blind items" I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air..."