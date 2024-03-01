Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, caused an uproar on social media when he asked fans to pray for her and Justin's marriage. On February 26, 2024, Baldwin, 57, reshared an Instagram Reel, asking to pray for the couple in a cryptic note that read,

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, and protection, and to draw close to the Lord."

This led to the question: what religion is Stephen Baldwin?

Stephen Baldwin is Christian. The Bio-Dome actor became a born-again Evangelical after the September 11 attacks in 2001. Baldwin then went on to form his own ministry. Even the Instagram post he reshared asking fans to pray was first posted by Victor Marx, an evangelical minister.

Stephen Baldwin's journey to become a Christian

The actor made his Hollywood debut in 1981 with The Beast. Three years ago, Haley Bieber's father shared in the Wildest Ride Interview by I Am Second that in the early years of his life, he was solely focused on making money through movies, but after turning to Christ, he found true satisfaction. Stephen Baldwin stated at the time,

"My life before Christ was a totally day-in and day-out existence that was–unbeknownst to me at the time–an existence of self-absorbance. [I was] just doing what you normally do when you're trying to maintain a career in the movie business,"

He added,

"Loving Jesus is what's most important to me. I know that sounds hokey, but it's the truth. My life is God's life in me, for Him to do with what He wants."

During the interview, the Last Exit to Brooklyn actor explained that two decades ago, he and his wife were living in Tuscan, Arizona, where they met a cleaning woman named Augusta, who became a turning point for his conversion. Baldwin explained that Augusta told his wife that they would become born-again Christians and have their own ministry, which seemed ridiculous to him at the time. However, he eventually embraced Christianity and began understanding the Bible's teachings.

Baldwin encourages others to make the same decision he did. He believes that the media powerfully influences people and encourages viewers to support positive and uplifting content. The actor went on to do faith-based roles in movies like I'm in Love With The Church Girl, Faith of Our Fathers, A Walk With Grace, and many more.

Do Hailey and Justin Bieber believe in God?

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been associated with many churches since their wedding. Previously, the couple attended services at Hillsong Church. However, back in 2021, they stopped going to Hillsong when a scandal involving a married pastor broke out.

In a candid interview with GQ, Justin opened up about his struggles with drug abuse, his marriage, and his faith. Despite his past challenges, he expressed gratitude for his relationship with his wife and connection with God, emphasizing his desire to share love with others.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are yet to comment on Baldwin's social media post.