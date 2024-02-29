Why was Hailey Bieber involved with Beverly Hills police? Details explored as arrest rumors spark alongside marriage tensions

Hailey Bieber, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, had a recent interaction with the police, for which the model, media personality, and socialite was rumored to be in trouble with the law. This incident happened when she was out with her friend Kendall Jenner.

While rumors of Hailey Bieber being arrested are completely false, she and Kendall Jenner were both stopped by the cops in a recent development. The duo were pulled over by police for allegedly running a stop sign. They were also reportedly ticketed for the offense.

However, Hailey was reportedly only sitting in the car and had no involvement in any crime. The incident has drawn widespread attention from media houses, despite being a minor development. This recent resurgence of Hailey Bieber in the media has also brought to attention some allegedly lingering tensions in her and pop star Justin Bieber's marriage.

Hailey Bieber returns to the limelight after rumors of a strained marriage emerge, owing to Stephen Baldwin

Hailey Bieber's recent brush with the law is perhaps not the biggest incident in the socialite's life. Recently, a post from Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father, sparked further rumors of tension between Justin Bieber and Hailey.

Moreover, after news of Hailey's brush with the law came up, fans have also come to notice the alleged tension surrounding her and Bieber's marriage. Stephen Baldwin, in a shocking twist, asked fans to pray for his daughter Hailey Bieber, and her husband Justin Bieber. A video captioned by Baldwin and shared by religious leader Victor Marx said:

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,"

He also added this message to an Instagram story on February 26, which has now expired.

This has sparked concerns among millions of fans around the world, with many prayers dropping in on Marx's video. The video shared by Marx also spoke of "special challenges" as it featured a video of Justin Bieber singing.

"I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

However, despite concerns about the same, the couple was spotted going to church together earlier today.

After being linked to Selena Gomez and Sofia Ritchie, Justin Bieber announced that he was engaged to model Hailey Baldwin on July 7, 2018. They had briefly dated before reconciling in 2018. On November 23, 2018, Bieber first openly stated that he had married Hailey. They held a ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019.

Things had been smooth sailing for the couple for years before rumors of alleged martial discord started spreading. However, nothing has been confirmed about developments in their relationship.