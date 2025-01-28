“I have a problem with the formula used to attract Black listeners” — Joe Budden weighs in on Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red’s collab

Rapper and podcaster Joe Budden reviewed Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's latest track, Fat Juicy & Wet, in his podcast on January 26. The music video for the track, which features Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's Rosé, dropped on January 24.

Expand Tweet

Budden called the song "whitewashed" and said Sexyy Red switched up her graphic rapping style to appeal to the White audience. He said Sexyy Red's old music was unlike Fat Juicy & Wet, as it targeted Black people.

"I’m not trying to bring race into everything. However, as I age, race does have a lot to do with sh*t. This song is formulaic, and I have a problem with the formula used to attrack Black listeners versus the formula used to attract a white audience," he said.

Joe Budden also wondered why Bruno Mars was rapping on the track. He said that while he likes Mars's music, he should stick to his genre. Budden insisted that artists shouldn't have to use words like "g*ng b*ng" to attract a Black audience.

Budden then brought up President Donald Trump, who turned his mug shot into merchandise to appeal to his supporters:

"My same point last week with Donald Trump using his mugshot to relate to Black people, this is the same thing to me. I want there to be a day where white people, or Bruno Mars and his people, don’t feel like in order to attact us, they need to start talking about g*ngb*nging."

Sexyy Red and Joe Budden's clash last year

In 2023, Sexyy Red collaborated with Drake on the track Rich Baby Daddy. The two rappers were often seen interacting on Instagram.

On March 28, 2024, Joe Budden explained on his podcast why Drake promotes other up-and-coming rappers often. He suspected that the labels allegedly paid the rapper to promote their artists. He brought up rapper Sexyy Red, hinting Drake was reportedly paid by her label, Gamma Records.

"Respectfully, it sound like a n*gga that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal tryna rap. That’s what it sound like to me…Oh, you think he just like being around Sexyy Red that much?" Joe Budden added.

Expand Tweet

After the clip went viral on social media, the rapper responded on her X account, calling the podcaster "dumb." Meanwhile, Drake did not address Budden's accusations.

The rapper responded to Joe Budden's remarks. [Image via X/@SexyyRed314_)

The song Fat Juicy & Wet received mixed reactions from fans. While most netizens were shocked to see Bruno Mars on this track, some pointed out the singer had collaborated with rapper Cardi B before, so it shouldn't come as a surprise.

Netizen comments on the collab. [Image via X/@SUCKAW0RLD]

The music video currently has more than eight million views on YouTube. It entered the top 10 in the US Apple Music.

According to Billboard's report on January 24, 2025, Bruno Mars's previous hit collaboration, APT. with Rosé, reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback