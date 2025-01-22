What did Sexyy Red post about Martin Luther King? Rapper issues apology to Bernice King amid furor over 'distasteful' AI picture

On January 20, to celebrate MLK Day, rapper Sexyy Red posted a doctored AI image of herself holding hands with Martin Luther King Jr. on X. Bernice King, MLK Jr.'s daughter, criticized the post, leading the rapper to remove the image and apologize.

She also posted another manipulated photo of herself holding cash at the 1963 March on Washington, where MLK delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech, with the caption, "Happy MLK Day!!"

In response to the femcee’s picture of her holding hands with MLK Jr., Bernice King said on X:

“This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty. Please delete.”

What did Sexyy Red say? Singer deletes picture after Bernice King seemingly puts the rapper on blast

On January 22, Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, took to X to respond to Bernice King’s tweet. The former said while apologizing:

“You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just reposted something I saw that I thought was innocent.”

Sexyy Red was not the only celebrity to get blasted for her MLK Jr. social media post. Snoop Dogg also garnered immense backlash online after sharing an Instagram post of MLK Jr. on January 21.

He amassed criticism online as he posted a carousel of videos of MLK Jr., after performing at the recent Crypto Ball held in Washington D.C. in honor of President Donald Trump.

However, it is worth noting that Snoop Dogg did not directly address his presence at the event nor his political opinions. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red has been vocal about her political inclinations, including her support for the current Potus. As per Hot New Hip Hop, Red said in a Theo Von interview:

“I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks.”

In 2023, Sexyy Red also sparked a discussion online after stating that the country “needed Trump back,” as per Hot 97.

Although Red has publicly supported Trump, when the 2024 presidential elections rolled around, she stated that she actually voted for Kamala Harris. As per Hot 97, Red took to Instagram to also say:

“Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President”

Red also made headlines today after Bruno Mars hinted at the duo collaborating to create a “strip club anthem.”

