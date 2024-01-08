"I promise you will not regret": Lee Young-ji seemingly responds to complaints of less songs to perform on her 1st Asia Tour ‘THE MAIN CHARACTER’

South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji received criticism for having released only a few songs since her debut, as she is all geared up for her first solo concert tour. Many Korean netizens complained that she has been featured in other artists' songs but has only released around 11 singles since her debut.

Lee Young-ji recently announced her solo concert in Seoul, receiving criticism from netizens. She plans to hold a concert in Seoul for her 1st Asia Tour, ‘THE MAIN CHARACTER’. The concert will be held on February 17 and 18 at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall.

On January 7, Lee Young-ji shared a story on Instagram, seemingly replying to the criticism and complaints made by Korean netizens. She assured that the attendees would have a great time at her concert and hinted towards the date of the pre-sale tickets. She wrote,

“I promise you will not regret it. Everyone, come hang out at my concert. The date on which the tickets go on sale…”

Lee Young-ji seemingly plans to perform new songs during 1st Asia Tour ‘THE MAIN CHARACTER’ shows

After the announcement of the Seoul concert from the young rapper's ongoing 1st Asia Tour, Korean netizens quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on this idea. Many expressed disappointment, while others mocked her for having released only a few songs for a concert.

On January 7, the NOT SORRY singer took to Instagram and addressed her upcoming ‘THE MAIN CHARACTER’ concert in Seoul, which indirectly looked like a reply to the criticism. Furthermore, she replied to a DM sent by an elderly person who asked if it would be worth it for them to come to the concert.

The DM sent by the elderly person read,

“Can an old person come? I don't know much about rap. But I want to have fun. Just worried about crashing the party..”

To which Lee Young-ji replied, sharing it on her Instagram story,

“Even if you come not knowing anything, I'll make sure you have a good time for real! I want to perform songs that I haven't released yet and Let's have lots of fun.”

It is yet to be seen which songs the 21-year-old rapper will perform at her solo concert.

This is not the first instance of the South Korean rapper being criticized by netizens.

Lee Young-ji faced a deluge of hateful comments for her special stage performance with IVE's Yujin on December 31, 2023, at the 2023 MBC's Gayo Daejejeon. Many netizens criticized the show, claiming that YoungJi had ruined the show and that Yujin should have performed with someone else.

Earlier this month, the rapper was criticized for sharing a screenshot that allegedly made fun of a comment from a netizen posing as SEVENTEEN's DK. She later deleted the screenshot and shared an apology.