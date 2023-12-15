"Looked like 3 different types of dads": Fans delighted after seeing BSS cheer for rapper Lee Young-ji following her win at 2023 Asia Artists Awards

The friendship between SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS and rapper Lee Young-ji is no news to fans of the artists. Following the release of their record-breaking song Fighting, which featured the rapper, their collaborative efforts have gained global recognition.

Further, the members of BSS, known for their seriousness as much as their humor, share a similar nature with Lee Young-ji. This resulted in an endearing moment during the Asia Artist Awards on December 14, 2023.

Lee Young-ji won an award at the 2023 AAA, and upon the announcement of her name, the three members of the sub-unit displayed a mix of affectionate and heartwarming reactions.

For many fans, their responses seemed to convey a sense of pride akin to that of supportive fathers witnessing their children's achievements. One fan on Twitter even captured this sentiment, noting how they "looked like 3 different types of dads."

"14th member of SEVENTEEN": Fans celebrate Lee Young-ji's win at the AAA along with BSS

BSS, the sub-unit of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, comprising members Hoshi, Seungkwan, and Dokyeom, was established in 2018. Despite having a limited discography, the group achieved unexpected success.

In 2023, their standout hit, Fighting, released on February 6, garnered significant attention. This energetic anthem aimed to provide comfort, particularly to people across the world who were facing burnout, notably amid the challenges of COVID-19.

The song featured the talented Korean rapper Lee Young-ji, renowned for her powerful and high-toned voice, as well as her impressive rapping skills. Young-ji gained fame through victories on shows like High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11. Her guest appearance in Fighting contributed to the song's success.

Now, more recently, on the night of the Asian Artist Awards (AAA) on December 14, 2023, both BSS and Young-ji had secured nominations for their music. Notably, Young-ji eventually won the "AAA Best Choice Award."

While fans were thrilled for the rapper, the reaction of the SEVENTEEN sub-unit's three members to her the announcement of her win was even more heartwarming. DK expressed his enthusiasm with shouts, Seungkwan diligently recorded the award moment, and Hoshi, clapping and shaking his head, radiated pure excitement.

While this might seem like a typical award show moment, it held great significance for CARATs worldwide. Fans, who have cherished Young-ji since her collaboration on Fighting, found joy in witnessing the genuine happiness and support from BSS. This enthusiastic cheering showcased the authentic friendship between these artists and highlighted the mutual respect they hold for each other's artistry.

Fans couldn't hold themselves from commenting on this friendship-reaffirming moment.

Not only did Young-ji receive an award that night, but BSS also clinched a prestigious Daesang for "Album of the Year." In their award acceptance speech, the group highlighted the camaraderie they share with Young-ji, expressing gratitude for her contribution.

They went as far as attributing their award win to her, emphasizing that without her, their achievement wouldn't have been possible. Notably, Seungkwan went down the stairs to personally present the trophy to Young-ji, a gesture warmly applauded by fans.

Further, their commitment to their audience didn't end with the award ceremony. The trio, along with Young-ji, treated fans to a live performance of their chart-topping song, Fighting. Adding a delightful touch, Young-ji, during her rap verse, sang the words, "Congratulations BSS for winning the Daesang."

This mutual support and collaboration among the four artists resonated deeply with fans and touched their hearts.