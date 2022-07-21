"I was shot four times": Parkland school shooting survivor Madeleine Wilford details her injuries during Nikolas Cruz's trial

On July 20, Parkland school shooting survivor Madeleine Wilford testified at the hearing of Nikolas Cruz, the 22-year-old charged with 17 murders and 17 attempted murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High school in 2018.

On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, a then 19-year-old former student of Stoneman Douglas, allegedly entered the high school premises armed with an AR-15 style rifle before attacking students and staff.

Dan Scavino Jr. Archived @Scavino45 President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Madeline “Maddy” Wilford, 18, and her family, who is recovering from gunshot wounds at Broward Health North Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida. #StonemanShooting President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Madeline “Maddy” Wilford, 18, and her family, who is recovering from gunshot wounds at Broward Health North Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida. #StonemanShooting https://t.co/v2SPVRG1No

Madeleine Wilford, 17 at the time of the attack, testified that she suffered grave injuries after being shot by Nikolas Cruz.

She said:

"I was shot four times in my right arm, my right lung, some of my ribs on my right side and I had surgery on the right side of my abdomen."

She said that the physical trauma has been life-changing, as she still suffers from breathing difficulties due to injuries sustained in the attack.

Madeleine Wilford joins other Parkland survivors in testifying against Nikolas Cruz

During her testimony, Wilford told the court what happened on February 14, 2018, from her point of view.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Parkland school shooting survivor #MadelineWilford details how #NikolasCruz shot her four times. "I was shot four times in my right arm, my right lung, some of my ribs on my right side and I had surgery on the right side of my abdomen," Wilford said. Parkland school shooting survivor #MadelineWilford details how #NikolasCruz shot her four times. "I was shot four times in my right arm, my right lung, some of my ribs on my right side and I had surgery on the right side of my abdomen," Wilford said. https://t.co/EtsAFH5Cj9

She said:

"I was in class like normal and we heard shots. It took us a second to realise what was happening, but when they were firing off again that's when we started to move and hide."

She explained that as the shooting began, students began to hide as they waited for help.

"I was stuck between the teachers desk and her podium, and then I was just hiding till I felt myself get hit. I didn't know how many times."

She continued:

"I just know I was hit and I tried looking behind me to see if anyone could help me, but all I saw was blood on the floor."

Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. @CBoomerVazquez Madeline Wilford: Lead prosecutor Michael Satz told jurors in his opening how after the shooting, Cruz went to McDonalds and asked Wilford’s brother John, someone he didn’t know, for a ride home. John wouldn’t know at that time the man asking for a ride just shot his sister. Madeline Wilford: Lead prosecutor Michael Satz told jurors in his opening how after the shooting, Cruz went to McDonalds and asked Wilford’s brother John, someone he didn’t know, for a ride home. John wouldn’t know at that time the man asking for a ride just shot his sister.

Wilford lost consciousness because of her wounds. Lieutenant Laz Ojeda, a first responder at the Coral Springs Fire Rescue Team scene, told reporters that they assumed she was one of many students fatally shot by Nikolas Cruz when they found Wilford.

Ojeda said:

"When they were clearing the rooms, at first sight it was believed Maddy had deceased."

He continued:

“She looked very pale. At that point, Officer Fernandez shook her to elicit a response. She gasped or moved; she made signs of life.”

Guardian reported that in what Wilford described as a "miracle," she was treated at Broward North Hospital, where she was resuscitated and stabilized by staff.

Sara 🌻 @sassypantssara Every Mom in America bawling her eyes out watching brave Madeline Wilford right now. Every Mom in America bawling her eyes out watching brave Madeline Wilford right now.

Dr Igor Nichiporenko, the director of trauma services at Broward North hospital, described Wilford's narrow brush with death. He said:

“She was pale and not responsive. The wounds to her chest were very severe with massive bleeding. We placed a chest tube which relieved the tension pneumothorax, which actually saved her life. She’s lucky. Very, very lucky.”

Madeleine was 1 of 3 surviving students from the Stoneman Douglas High shooting taken to Broward North.

johnharvey @johnjharvey Watching Madeline Wilford press conference with paramedic, doctors and parents is a powerful picture of healing. God is moving in peoples hearts through this tragedy. #douglasstrong Watching Madeline Wilford press conference with paramedic, doctors and parents is a powerful picture of healing. God is moving in peoples hearts through this tragedy. #douglasstrong

Nikolas Cruz is currently under trial. The hearing will determine whether he receives a life sentence or the death penalty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far