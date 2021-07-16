"I still think he's a douche": Ethan Klein calls out Logan Paul over his involvement in "Dink Doink" cryptocurrency scam

Logan Paul has reportedly created a cryptocurrency called "Dink Doink," and some fellow YouTubers had some choice words about it.

In a video on July 12th, iDubbbz reviewed Paul's promotion of the cryptocurrency, alleging that the 26-year-old was attempting to scam his followers to generate revenue.

iDubbbz stated:

"It's so annoying how untransparent they are about this."

Logan Paul has described the Dink Doink cryptocurrency as a "crypto-meme-coin." This is most likely attempting to relate to the other meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, that gained success from online popularity.

iDubbbz jokingly mentioned that the biggest sign the crypto was a "scam" was "because it's not hilarious."

Logan Paul has described the Dink Doink cryptocurrency as a "crypto-meme-coin."

The H3H3 podcast's Ethan Klein also commented on the new cryptocurrency seemingly created by Logan Paul.

"When I found out about this 'Dink Doink' thing that Logan Paul's doing, it's like he's worked so hard to repair his image. I still think he's a douche. But he's got a little smarter about it, but then he goes into this whole 'Dink Doink' thing, and then to lie about it and mislead."

His guest host on the podcast then stated that the CEO of Dink Doink came forward on a separate podcast and claimed that Logan Paul created the logo for it.

Also read: Logan Paul set to feature in The KSI Show, and fans can't get enough of it

Logan Paul's involvement with Dink Doink cryptocurrency

The Dink Doink token, as it is best called, recently emerged at the end of June, intending to establish a "decentralized media franchise."

The model allegedly grants those who "buy-in" a new non-fungible token (NFT) with each episode of the cryptocurrency's web series. The show is similar to the design of the comedy show South Park.

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak promoted the release of Dink Doink as it was announced on Twitter. In a tweet on June 29th, Logan Paul tweeted that he was all in after commenting that the "s***coin" was "ridiculous."

this is the dumbest, most ridiculous shitcoin I’ve ever seen. And that’s why I’m all in 📈 https://t.co/NwD0pTO4dQ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 28, 2021

Logan Paul's co-host and fellow YouTuber Mike Majlak also promoted the meme crypto in a video. The latter described it as "the hottest f***ing coin ever."

Also read: Where to watch the KSI Show: Date, time, tickets, cost, and all you need to know

This new shitcoin that Logan Paul and his goons are promoting is owned almost completely by whales. 80% is owned by the top 100 wallets.

Good job ripping off your fans fellas pic.twitter.com/Ldf1uvp3JW — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) June 28, 2021

However, it was recently revealed by YouTuber Coffeezilla that Logan Paul and Mike Majlak were allegedly heavy investors. Since its launch on June 29th, Dink Doink has steadily declined.

At the time of writing, it was ranked #2983 on CoinMarketcap. Logan Paul has not recently commented on the situation.

Also read: What is Joanna and Chip Gaines' net worth? Exploring the "Fixer Upper" couple's fortune as they gear up for Magnolia Network launch

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer