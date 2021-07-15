Logan Paul and friends claim that Conor McGregor is copying his gimmick off Jake Paul

Conor McGregor and his future in the sport of mixed martial arts is the talk of the town after his heartbreaking loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which came due to a broken leg.

Logan Paul and his cronies Mike Majlak and George Janko were the latest to pitch in on their Impaulsive podcast episode 281.

The three weighed in on whether the loss marked the end of Conor McGregor's career and, at one point, George Janko pointed out that a lot of the Irishman's recent trash-talk looked like it was influenced by Jake Paul.

"I will have to say, he's taking a lot of things from Jake. It's very copy and paste. I feel that maybe he's training the fight and somebody's doing the PR for him, who's like tweeting and saying some sh*t and telling him what to say. Because there's no way, he's too smart bro. He's not gonna rip that much," George Janko said.

"I disagree. There's a book called 'Steal Like an Artist'. I do it all the time. You take inspo from something that inspires you and if you are the artist or the showman, sometimes subconsciously you'll do something that has influenced you because of what you saw in the past and Jake's forte at this moment of time is his ability to market and make sh*t go viral," Logan Paul chipped in.

'The Notorious' McGregor is well-known for throwing less-than-respectable shades at his opposition before a fight, but has always been regarded as someone who is gracious in defeat. However, UFC 264 saw a different side to Conor McGregor.

Fans call Conor McGregor's tweet about Jolie Poirier 'Jake Paul tactics'

Conor McGregor's attitude in the lead-up to UFC 264 was in sharp contrast to how he held himself ahead of UFC 257, even though the opponent in both cases was the same.

Fans did not shy away from comparing Conor McGregor to Jake Paul when the former shared an alleged DM request from Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie.

Heavy when mcgregor the self proclaimed king is copying Jake Paul tactics 😂 — 🦅 (@3UDSvDoy7ELNg5o) July 7, 2021

The tactic has largely been Jake Paul's go-to and he is known for claiming that several women, who are or have been romantic partners of his rivals or critics, have 'slid into his DMs'.

Logan Paul was present at the T-Mobile Arena last Saturday, along with his brother Jake, to watch the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight live.

After the Irishman's loss, 'The Maverick' tweeted out an 'RIP' post about Conor McGregor's career.

damn. crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It’s sad tbh. RIP Conor McGregor’s career — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 11, 2021

Catch Logan Paul and his friends' analysis of Conor McGregor's last performance below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard