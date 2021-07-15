"What a story it's going to be" - Conor McGregor dead set on making a comeback to fighting after UFC 264 leg break

Conor McGregor seems determined to make a comeback after suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 264. The Irishman recently took to Instagram to provide an update on his injury and promised a comeback.

Conor McGregor believes he has all the necessary tools at his disposal to recover and make a return. Still in high spirits, Conor McGregor said:

"So I've got all the tools to do this and I'm gonna do it. I'm excited about it You know, what a story it's gonna be. So, let's go. Let's go team. Love youse alls guys. Love the bones of youse all. Let's go. You guys won't stop us. You guys won't beat the Irish. You guys won't beat the Macman."

With Conor McGregor having gone 1-2 in his last three UFC outings, many are speculating about retirement possibilities for the Irishman. It will indeed be an epic story if 'The Notorious' makes a successful UFC return culminating in a bid for the title.

Conor McGregor claims to have an unbreakable leg

Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery in Los Angeles which lasted 3 and a half hours. Doctors inserted a rod in his tibia and his fibula was fixed with plates and screws. (via @TMZ_Sports) https://t.co/zhkvhdfb25 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor seems to be even more confident about a comeback after undergoing surgery. With a titanium rod planted in his shin bone, McGregor believes he will be formidable after his recovery. Laying down a detailed recovery plan, Conor McGregor further updated his fans:

"I would have never committed to going under the knife unless something like this has happened. So something like this has happened, I'm going in, I'm getting exactly what I needed. And what I needed was a titanium shin bone. So now I've got a titanium rod down the knee. From the knee to the ankle. And the doctor said it's unbreakable. So once I build back you know...first of all I'll manage the incision, the cut. You know, make sure it doesn't get affected, keep the health on it. Keep building back that way. Then I have to start playing with the balance man, I have to stand on it again. Then I have to balance on the single leg again, then I'll build the strength and then I've got an unbreakable titanium leg."

