"I succumbed to some temptations": Charles Dance opens up on the breakdown of his 'wonderful' 34-year old marriage 

Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance recently discussed his divorce from Joanne Haythorn on the Rosebud podcast. While speaking to Gyles Brandreth, he revealed that his “behavior” led to the resolution of his marriage, which lasted for 34 years. Dance said:

“For the most part, it was a wonderful marriage, but then, unfortunately, I succumbed to some temptations along the way, and the marriage ended because of my behaviour really.”

The now-former couple, who married in 1970, have two children, Oliver (50) and Rebecca (44). Dance is also the father of Rose Boorman, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Eleanor Boorman.

For those uninitiated, Charles Dance amassed immense stardom after charming the audience in the 1984 hit television drama The Jewel In The Crown. His role as Tywin Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, alongside his performances in other pieces like Last Action Hero, The Imitation Game, and Dracula Untold, garnered him attention.

Charles Dance admits to cheating on his wife on the Rosebud podcast

Charles Dance shared on the podcast that he came clean to his wife in their Somerset residence as they lived on opposite ends of the same house due to the tension between them. He said:

“Jo had her study at one end and I had mine at the other end, and we became a bit like George and Martha Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? really after a while.”

Charles Dance said that when he shared the details about his infidelity with his wife, “it came as a shock” to her.

While seemingly explaining himself and his actions, he admitted to never seeing himself as an “attractive” person, leading to his extramarital affair. Dance said:

“It wasn’t until I did The Jewel In The Crown years later and people talked about me and being ‘the thinking woman’s crumpet.’ I always felt very grateful if girls behaved as if they were attracted to me. But there is no justification for it, you know. In our business, Gyles, temptation is often presented, and you have to be pretty together and balanced, and have not a particularly powerful libido to not succumb to that.”

The 77-year-old added that he would have “done things differently” if he had the chance. He also shared that he and Joanna “thankfully became the best of friends” later.

Years after his marriage ended, Dance found love again with Alessandra Masi. The latter, 22 years his junior, met Dance for the first time on the sets of The Book of Vision while working as a production manager.

When he was once asked about the most significant memory during the shooting of the film, Charles Dance responded by saying,

“To be honest, it’s meeting Alessandra.”

Speaking about the types of women he is attracted to, he once said in a 2019 interview that he likes “beautiful women” who are independent.

“I like strong women—women who survive and thrive in what is still a male-dominated world in most professions.”

According to NME, the veteran actor is the frontrunner to play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. Bill Nighy and Nick Frost are also expected to appear in the series as Lord Voldemort and Rubeus Hagrid, respectively.

The series, which is expected to air in the upcoming two years, has described itself as a "decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.”