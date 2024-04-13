"I was taken aback by the response for Too Sweet": Hozier reacts to his track becoming UK's Number 1 single, replacing Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em

Hozier's new single, Too Sweet, recently became the UK's Number 1 single, dethroning Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em. This feat marked a significant moment in the musician's career as this was the first time his track climbed to the top of the Official Singles Chart.

Too Sweet was released on March 22 as part of his EP, Unheard. This set included tracks he recorded for his album, Unreal Unearth. The song climbed from the eighth to the fourth position on the UK singles chart in a week and finally rose to Number 1, becoming Hozier's first track to reach this position.

The singer spoke to Official Charts about his achievement, admitting that he was "taken aback" by the response to Too Sweet. He thanked his fans in the UK for their support and said:

“Enormous thank you to everyone in the UK for all their support. I was taken aback by the response for Too Sweet and am thrilled people are enjoying it.”

Hozier hits career milestone with latest single, Too Sweet

Hozier reached a career milestone this week, as his single, Too Sweet ranked first on the UK Official Singles Chart. While speaking to Official Charts about the same, he said he was "thrilled" that people were enjoying his track. He also stated that he was looking forward to performing again in July.

The single quickly became the breakout track of the Unheard version of the artist's latest album, and recorded 61,000 chart units and 6.7 million streams in the UK, as per the UK Official Singles Chart. This made it the most-played track in the UK this week.

Hozier's track bagged the top position by dethroning Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em, which spent five weeks at the top of the list. This week, Texas Hold 'Em ranked in third position on the chart. Texas Hold 'Em benefitted last week due to the release of Beyonce's latest studio album, Cowboy Carter. Many other songs from the album also featured in the songs chart.

This feat marked a significant moment for Hozier as while his track Take Me To Church previously rose to Number 2 on the same chart in 2014, it did not top the chart despite spending 109 weeks on it.

Meanwhile, Too Sweet has also been doing well on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart as it is currently at Number 4. This is the singer's highest position on the chart yet since Take Me To Church, which ranked at Number 2.

Too Sweet is a part of his latest album, Unreal Unearth: Unheard, comprising four songs that were recorded during the sessions of the original album, Unreal Unearth, as per Hot Press. This became Hozier's first album to reach the UK's Official Albums Chart last year.

Hozier's debut single Take Me To Church ranked at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Hozier made his debut in the music industry in 2013 with the single Take Me to Church. The song became a massive hit in the US, ranking Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. However, it was unable to rise to the first position.

Take Me to Church also ranked at Number 2 on the UK Official Singles Chart and featured on it for 109 weeks.

The track was nominated in the Song of the Year category at the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015. The Irish musician also performed the number at the award ceremony alongside Annie Lennox. He also performed the song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

He is currently gearing up to perform in venues in Los Angeles, Raleigh, North Charleston, Charlotte, Southaven, Dallas, and more throughout the month. Fans can get further details about his tour via his official website.