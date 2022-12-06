“I was in tears”: The Voice season 22 fans emotional after Morgan’s tribute performance in the semifinals

The Voice season 22 is nearing its end as the famed reality TV competition aired its semifinals on Monday night, December 5, 2022 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on NBC. The Top 8 contestants took to center stage to perform two numbers as they competed for America's vote to make it through to the grand finale.

This week, the eight remaining contestants had to perform a solo song of their choice. For their second performance, they were paired with another artist and had to perform a Whitney Houston song together.

While all the contestants managed to impress the coaches and viewers with their impeccable performance, one artist not only wowed everyone with her performance it also brought many to tears.

The singer was Team Camila's only contestant, Morgan Myles. The only artists remaining in Camila Cabello's team, Morgan has managed to win fans' hearts and escape elimination every week after being among the contestants who've received the highest number of votes.

This week, she was the last contestant to perform on The Voice season 22 and closed off the episode with an epic tribute. Her performance was a tribute to her 33-year-old cousin and her grandfather, both of whom had passed away due to brain tumors.

To honor them, Morgan performed her rendition of Lady Gaga's Always Remember Us This Way from A Star is Born. Taking Camila's advice, Morgan brought soulfulness to her performance.

Upon witnessing the performance by The Voice season 2 semi-finalist, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Many claimed they were close to tears after listening to her sing.

The Voice season 22 fans brought to tears after Morgan'a performance in the semi finals

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were tearing up and crying after listening to Morgan sing. Some also shared that they were reminded of their loved ones who were no longer with them.

Carey Boyce @carey_boyce @camila_cabello #TheVoice - Camila, tonight Morgan Myles was the "only" performer who brought tears to my eyes and chills up & down my spine! Best Performance of the Season!🥰 @camila_cabello #TheVoice - Camila, tonight Morgan Myles was the "only" performer who brought tears to my eyes and chills up & down my spine! Best Performance of the Season!🥰

[email protected] @Sparklingsine21 Oh Wow Morgan you had me in tears your so good #TheVoice Oh Wow Morgan you had me in tears your so good #TheVoice

jwg @02joyjoy And then Morgan Myles made me cry.....which happens a lot these days but dang, she's good! #TheVoice And then Morgan Myles made me cry.....which happens a lot these days but dang, she's good! #TheVoice

Carla @Carla71698418 @camila_cabello #TheVoice omfg Camilla Morgan made me cry tonight!!! She is absolutely phenomenal not amazing phenomenal. I do never ever ever cry. @camila_cabello #TheVoice omfg Camilla Morgan made me cry tonight!!! She is absolutely phenomenal not amazing phenomenal. I do never ever ever cry.

Here's a brief recap on Morgan's performance on The Voice season 22

Prior to her performance, Morgan shared that she was very close to the cousin whom she lost due to a brain tumor. Her grandfather also passed away because of the same disease.

Morgan's parents drove 3000 miles to see their daughter perform live.

While performing, Morgan herself could barely keep herself composed and teared up, but she managed to keep it up and give it her best. She gave a beautiful and soulful rendition of the famous song. The coaches were equally impressed by Morgan's performance. Gwen Stefani shared that she loved the way Morgan built the song up.

Morgan's coach, Camila shared:

"You could be the next county pop superstar. The show is called The Voice… you are that. Your voice has truth and grit and your tone is so beautiful."

If you're curious to see if Morgan made it through to the grand finale, stay tuned until Tuesday night. The Voice will return for its live elimination after the voting results are tallied.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

