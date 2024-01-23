"I think the superlatives fail you at this point"- Cillian Murphy expresses overwhelming joy at first Oscar nomination

Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer recently made headlines as it bagged 13 Oscar nominations. The film received the most nods this year, with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt being nominated for the first time. The nominations brought immense joy to all those involved with the project, especially Murphy, who took on the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the title.

He was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). While speaking to Variety after the nominees were announced, Cillian Murphy said:

"Words don’t really do it justice. I think the superlatives fail you at this point. I’m so truly honored and kind of overwhelmed. But most of all, proud of the movie, and proud that it has achieved so much."

"It's just kind of mind-blowing": Cillian Murphy on the success of Oppenheimer at the Oscars

The Oscars are considered the most prestigious awards in the world and Cillian Murphy was overwhelmed by Oppenheimer's performance at the Oscars as it received 13 nominations. The film will soon compete in categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more.

The news prompted an emotional response from Murphy, who could possibly win an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in the film. Speaking to Variety, Cillian Murphy said:

"It exceeded all of our expectations, any of any of us who are involved in making this movie. I get people coming up to me on the street all the time and they say, 'I’ve watched the movie five times.' And then these are older people, and they’re younger people and they’re boys and girls. It’s crazy. And then to be recognized by the Academy like we have been, it’s just kind of mind-blowing."

He also shed light on the attitude with which he will attend the Oscars as a nominee for the first time. Cillian Murphy said that he plans on going with an open heart as this "may never happen again."

"I have friends that have gone to it in the past. They all say it’s a wonderful experience that you never forget. I gotta go in with an open heart and enjoy it because it may never happen again. So that’s my attitude," he said.

Oppenheimer has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

Oscars 2024 will take place on March 10, 2024.