“I was so tired of all the secrets”: Country star Ty Herndon opens up about arrest, addiction and coming out ahead of album release

American country singer Ty Herndon opened up about his struggles with crystal meth, several relapses and coming to a point where he almost thought of taking his own life.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the 60-year-old star revealed that he has come a long way from where he was a couple of years ago.

Herndon stated that he was arrested in Dallas at the age of 33 for indecent exposure. He explained that he used crystal meth for days before his arrest to deal with challenges in his life and work, his serious drug addiction and his homosexuality.

Speaking about the drug addiction, he said:

"I'll be honest. Euphoria, drugs, feeling confident that maybe one of these handsome people running around there might know who I am."

At the time of his arrest, the singer allegedly considered suicide because he believed it was the only way out of his situation. He states that he thought:

"I'm dead. But at least I'll be out of this hell, just as my dreams are coming true. I was so tired of all the secrets."

The What Mattered Most singer revealed that he had been in and out of rehab several times in the past 27 years. Ty Herndon has also relapsed three times and battled with crystal meth addiction for nearly 30 years.

Ty Herndon was introduced to crystal meth at the age of 20 and according to him, the first time he tried it, things took a drastic turn. He notes:

"It was given to me. I ended up not being in control of anything. There was some sexual abuse that happened, that were against my will. I'm not going to say a lot about that right now, because it's still a work in progress for me."

However, after a point, the drug became a "pandemic" for his world since it would give him terrible nightmares.

Ty Herndon was almost about to take his life

Ty Herndon's difficulties escalated on New Year's Eve, 2020, after he relapsed on crystal meth. Herndon recalls being in his flat with 27 Ambien tablets in his hand.

“I’d been up for four days. The windows were duct-taped. There was not a stitch of daylight in my apartment. … I was at peace. I was so calm.”

Herndon said that he didn't take the drugs because his phone reached out to a friend - a phone call that Herndon claims he doesn't remember making. He attributed the call to "angels" and soon returned to rehab, where he concentrated on healing.

He was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year.

Ty Herndon has had chart-topping successes such as It Must Be Love, Living in a Moment, and What Mattered Most. He released his debut album titled What Mattered Most in 1995. In 2004, Ty Herndon also became the first male solo country singer to come out as gay.

Jacob, Herndon's new album will be released on July 15 and features songs such as the joyful and hopeful Til You Get There. He mentions that the album's title is based on the biblical narrative of Jacob.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far