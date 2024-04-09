“I would try for my girl”: Rihanna on wanting more kids, son RZA’s first word, and A$AP Rocky being stylish

In Interview Magazine's cover story for Spring 2024, which was released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Rihanna discussed her desire for more children, her son RZA's first word, and A$AP Rocky's style.

Interviewer Mel Ottenberg had an interview with the pop sensation following the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week.

Rihanna, when asked about kids, said:

“I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna opens up about her son’s first word, her partner’s style, and her mother

The 36-year-old, who has been dating her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, is a devoted mother to her boys Riot Rose, who is eight months old, and RZA, who will turn two next month.

During her interview with Interview Magazine in Milan on April 9, 2024, she opened up about her relationship with A$AP, her experience as a mother, and her plans to grow her family. Rihanna was questioned about her desired number of children and she responded with:

"As many as god wants me to have."

When asked what her oldest son RZA's first word was during a chat with Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna replied, "Hey."

"I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, 'Hey, hey, hey.' And one day he said it back to me in the same melody and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again," she explained.

In the same interview, Ottenberg remarked that A$AP Rocky has great taste.

“Isn’t he the best? I be feeling bummy as shit next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, 'Why you got to do that to me?'” Rihanna said, in response.

Later in the same place, she talked candidly about her relationship with Rocky. Although she talked about how she first saw the celebrity at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012 and then showed up in his Fashion Killa music video in 2013, Rihanna made it clear that they didn't begin dating until the end of 2019.

Rihanna further said that they had both seen one another in and out of the relationship. They were both aware of their potential and the problems they may cause for one another and thus began dating extremely cautiously.

She went on to say that this turned out to be the ideal circumstance for them because shortly after that, COVID-19 and the initial lockdown occurred, allowing them to start dating in secret and gradually realize that they were ready to have a family.

Before concluding the interview, Ottenberg asked the pop star if she ever fakes around others. She agreed and mentioned her mother. She went on to say that she fears her mother. The singer also said that she has the highest regard for her and that she is just the best. It was also revealed that it was why she doesn't smoke, drink, or swear near her.

As of April 2024, Forbes estimates the pop star's net worth to be $1.4 billion. She has achieved success in several fields, such as music, fashion, and cosmetics. In addition, the pop star has starred in well-known movies and earned big endorsement deals.

