Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s short film for Fenty Lux Balm sent fans into a frenzy: “THE BEST COUPLE” 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's short film for Fenty Lux balm was loved by their fans a lot. The story is set in an American 1950s household, and the name of the campaign is 'Born To Steal,' which showcases the new Fenty Lux Balm. This lip balm is unisex and helps hydrate and moisturize the lips. The Fenty Lux balm is infused with cherry and vitamin E, which helps make the lips luscious and glossy. Fenty Beauty Luxe lip balm is priced at $17 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

One fan called them "THE BEST COUPLE" on Instagram.

"This was fire": Fans were in awe of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s short film for Fenty Lux Balm

Fans were stunned by the new short film featuring Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for Fenty Lux Lip Balm. The short film turned some heads with its direction and representation of the glitz and glam of the 1950s.

"Born To Steal: Yours, Mine and Ours" comes with the idea that what can be worn by anyone. This unisex lip balm from Fenty Beauty is juicy and has a Barbados Cherry powdered formulation that helps heal dry and chapped lips, bringing them back to life with instant hydration.

The balm is also infused with Vitamin E and Shea Butter, which help transform the lips. It is cruelty-free, vegan, and can be used throughout the day.

It is mess-free, sleek, and effortlessly slipped into a pocket or handbag. The short film features Rihanna as a "blazer bandit" who likes to steal blazers from her partners and steal their hearts on the go.

The monochromatic black-and-white aura of the short film takes the viewers back to the 1950s. While stealing blazers, Rihanna also steals A$AP Rocky's Fenty Beauty Lux lip balm. The short film shows her to want whatever he is wearing as a sign of love and affection towards him.

She is seen wearing black outfits with diamond jewelry with the Marilyn Monroe vibe for the short film. The makeup was subtle, with her wearing a thin eyeliner and nicely sculpted eyebrows. She also wore a deep red lipstick with a touch of Fenty Beauty Lux lip balm to make it glossy.

A$AP Rocky wore a 1950s jazz vibe with sleek blazers and tailored trousers. He paired it with a crisp white shirt and a tie to go with it.

Their fans highly appreciated their chemistry, requested them to drop their album next, and said they were waiting for it. Many fans called the short film "iconic" and "cinematic."

