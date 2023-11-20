"I've actually changed a lot": BTS' Suga delves into his personal growth as a talk show host during the recent episode of Suchwita

On November 20, 2023, BigHit Music dropped the latest episode of Suchwita starring Suga along with the show's guest, Uhm Jung-hwa. The talk show which is hosted by BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi, has been a fan-favorite since it first aired on December 5, 2022. Hence, the highly-anticipated episode 22 of the talk show has been the talk of the town lately since the teaser was released a week back.

In the latest episode, Suga aka Yoongi discussed with Korean singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa on various topics ranging from music, to how the industry has shifted over the years, and more. On one such account, the veteran Korean artist praised the BTS rapper for his ability to hold conversations with his guests regardless of their age.

The Haegeum rapper answered by mentioning that he believes that he has grown a lot as a host. He said,

"I have changed a lot while doing this show.'

"Suchwita is the best thing to ever happen": Fans express their love for BTS Suga and his talk show

The Life Goes On rapper-songwriter conveyed his thoughts as he reflected upon his growth and journey as a talk show host. Yoongi expressed his gratitude towards the show which has helped him connect and meet different artists from various walks of life. He said that filming for Suchwita no longer seems like a chore since he feels thrilled anytime his ideas coincide with those of another artist,

"I get to meet people I would never get to meet otherwise and talk to them. Whenever we share similar thoughts, it gives me the chills and makes me happy. I have a lot of fun doing this. It doesn't feel like work when I do this."

The BTS ARMY were moved by this sudden revelation and expressed their sentiments mirroring Yoongi's thoughts. Fans took to X and weighed their thoughts about how the show Suchwita has enabled them to self-reflect and has helped them become a better version of themselves.

A fan, @bts_sugacane, wrote on X, "While articulating on Suchwita, I realized that I'm fond of it coz while Suga drives meaningful conversations, I could relate about life. I'm of course not a singer but it enables me to self-reflect, like what's my dream. Min Yoongi's genuine human connection is truly powerful."

Another fan also praised the Life Goes On rapper and songwriter for his innate ability to make his guests feel comfortable and respected enough to share their personal struggles and journeys on his show.

Meanwhile, several fans made another notable observation regarding the release of Suchwita's latest episode with Uhm Jung-hwa. On November 20, 2023, BTS member Jungkook performed during the 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' show at Jangchung Arena, in Seoul. Fans observed that the latest episode of Suchwita aired after Jungkook's show was wrapped up.

A fan, @ARMYing101_, tweeted on X speculating, "They really made sure the showcase ends before Suchwita starts! The scheduling is insane and tight."

Meanwhile, several other fans took a humourous stance and tweeted on X about how they didn't even get a break to breathe between Jungkook's LIVE performance and Suchwita's latest episode drop.

In the meantime, BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi is currently serving his mandatory military duty and was enlisted on September 22, 2023.