"I will never be ashamed of being a Disney kid": Milo Manheim talks about transitioning to a more adult career 

Milo Manheim, the 23-year-old actor known for his roles in Disney's Zombies franchise, has been shifting towards a more mature career path. In an interview with People on January 18, 2024, Manheim expressed gratitude towards Disney for providing him opportunities to explore his talents.

He emphasized his pride in being associated with Disney, stating,

"I love Disney, and I will never be ashamed of being a Disney kid. I'll always be proud of that. I also know how capable I am as an actor."

This declaration underscores his unwavering appreciation for the platform that kickstarted his career. Manheim's remarks reflect his journey from Disney-centric projects to more diverse roles.

Milo Manheim shares his insights on transitioning to an adult career

The 23-year-old actor Milo Manheim seems to have been shifting away from Disney roots. Milo Manheim has been taking up other projects to transition towards more mature career roles.

Manheim spent 2023 acting in films and shows other than Disney. He has been in projects like Journey to Bethlehem, the Paramount+ series School Spirits, which has been renewed for a second season, and the horror film Thanksgiving, which co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae.

Earlier this year, the actor opened up about starting with Disney roles. In an interview with People magazine, he mentioned that he has learned much from the past year.

"Each project offered something completely new and different and gave me a better understanding of myself. Collecting experiences and relationships has been amazing… I was just embracing everything with open arms."

The 6'3" star of Zombies is prepared for whatever change is ahead because he knows he cannot continue to portray a high school student forever. He expresses that he was not ashamed of being a Disney kid and is proud of that and he now understands himself as an actor and what he is capable of.

"Making a smooth transition is something you have to feel out as you move through it. I'm always going to be authentic and genuine. I'm a very silly person and will always carry that with me."

Regardless of where his adventure takes him, Manheim is confident he is on the correct track. Milo Manheim stated that he has always wanted to act and perform, and the former Dancing with the Stars participant claims that he has always had a small voice in his brain telling him, "You can do this. You're good at it," and he discovers this with each endeavor.

He went on to say that he has always had a better understanding of himself and that if he hadn't booked Zombies, he wouldn't know where he would be. However, he is now delighted to have discovered this passion and love.

Milo Manheim further credits his mother, Camryn Manheim, 62, for boosting his interest in this industry and says that this is the one thing that connects both of them deeply. He mentions his relationship with his mother as 'artists who can relate to one another.'

He further continues about his mother by saying that,

"She's a single mom. I'm an only child. I spent the first 18 years of my life with her every day," Manheim says. "What makes our connection so special is that we're both willing to put in the work and that we have spent so many years actively working on our relationship…. We make each other better, bottom line."

Milo Manheim seems excited about stepping out from Disney and attempting to take roles. He also mentions to People magazine that the industry is unpredictable and thereby holds a lot of spontaneity, which he is trying to learn and evolve into.