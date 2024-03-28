Why Marvel Zombies may be the exact thing the studio needs

Marvel has not been at the top of their game since the days of Thanos snapping half of the universe away from existence. Everything that came after the conclusion of the long-drawn saga, including ambitious TV projects, both live-action and animated, has failed to gather the momentum of Marvel shows of the old times.

This is partially because of the excess of superhero films over the past few years, making studios lose their edge. Additionally, fans have grown accustomed to high-quality superhero cinema, now demanding more from creators than ever before.

But Marvel, with its latest innovations like X-Men '97, a continuation of the old animated TV series from the 1990s, may be on its way back into people's hearts. Soon, the studio is looking at a comic-accurate animated adaptation of Marvel Zombies, a comic storyline that is already quite different from the rest of Marvel's works.

To add to this excitement, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed while talking to IGN that the series will not only adhere to the comics but will also aim to deliver some "mature" animation, unlike the previous animated shows from Marvel. Winderbaum also confirmed that the series will be TV-MA rated, which will also be a first for Marvel.

Marvel Zombies has the essential ingredients needed to resurrect Marvel to its very best

Marvel studios may not have to rely exclusively on the upcoming animated TV show to restore people's faith. Still, it has all the ingredients that will help the studio reach back to its very best.

First of all, animated MCU projects have been very successful so far, with What If...? widely regarded as one of the standout projects from the studio since Avengers: Endgame.

Secondly, since the industry suffers from superhero fatigue, this show will allow viewers to see superhero stories in a completely different light, something that not many are used to. Moreover, it will be a fresh take on the genre with an adult animated series, which does not plan to hold back on any of the elements that made the comic stand out.

Speaking about Marvel Zombies, Winderbaum said to IGN:

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense [and] that's for sure a TV-MA show...It's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

The story of this upcoming animated show will be based on the comic of the same name, which revolves around a virus that infects superheroes and makes them crave human meat, setting off a chain of events that lead to devastating consequences. The comic is noted for its graphic depiction of the events.

The five-issue limited series comic has been adapted before in What If...?.

The story of Marvel Zombies takes place in an alternate universe from the Earth we know. This will also allow the studio to access more alternate universes, something that may sync up well with the studio's future.

Marvel Zombies will premiere later this year. Stay tuned for more updates.