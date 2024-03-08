On March 8, 2024, BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, achieved another remarkable feat as his solo debut album's title track, Standing Next To You, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

This milestone marks the fifth solo song by the artist to achieve such recognition. What sets this accomplishment apart is that Jungkook is now the only artist in YouTube history to have three songs from the same album surpass the 100 million views mark.

His GOLDEN album's three most successful tracks include Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The other two songs added to the singer's tracklist are Dreamers, his 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, and Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

Fans praise the BTS vocalist for his 5th solo song to surpass 100M YouTube views

GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, is a full-length album comprising 11 tracks, featuring collaborations with renowned artists such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Latto, and Jack Harlow.

Jungkook's success on the charts began even before the release of GOLDEN, with singles Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow making waves among fans.

His five YouTube hits with over 100 million views are as follows:

Left and Right— 398M Seven (Ft.Latto) — 353M Dreamers — 214M 3D (Ft. Jack Harlow)— 138M Standing Next To You— 100M

Latest records by the BTS idol

Recently, the BTS member broke records as the longest-charting K-pop soloist of the decade on the Billboard Hot 100. Standing Next To You secured its 17th consecutive week on the chart, achieving this milestone on March 5, 2024.

In a noteworthy tie last week, the Still With You singer's achievement equaled the 16-week record set by PSY's Gentleman as the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist. This made Jungkook the K-pop artist with the lengthiest charting presence on the Hot 100 in the current decade.

At the 38th Golden Disc Awards, he secured the Album Bonsang, and at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards, he earned the prestigious Artist of the Year—Album for his debut record in 2023.

At present, the entire BTS lineup is fulfilling their military service duties. J-Hope holds the rank of Corporal in the South Korean military, while Jin serves as a Sergeant in the 5th Division, a higher designation. Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, and Namjoon are scheduled to complete their South Korean military service in June 2025.