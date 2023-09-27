“Iconic”: Fans in awe as BLACKPINK becomes the first K-Pop act to have 4 videos surpass 1.5 billion views each on YouTube

BLACKPINK continuing its streak of breaking records as it became the first Korean act to have the highest number of videos to surpass 1.5 billion views each on music streaming services all across the world as of September 27, 2023. This marks yet another noteworthy accomplishment as the group’s performance video of How You Like That is currently the first and only dance performance video by a K-pop group in YouTube’s history to exceed 1.5 billion views.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK just broke its tie with the worldwide megastar BTS, as BTS has been holding onto the crown for being the first K-pop act to have the most number of videos with the highest views on YouTube. The four videos are How You Like That Dance Performance (1.5 billion views), Kill This Love (1.8 billion views), DDU-DU DDU-DU (2.1 billion views), and BOOMBAYAH (1.6 billion views).

Additionally, DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love continue to hold the record for being the K-pop group's most popular videos on the video streaming platform.

“A dance video outviewing is crazy”: Fans are astounded as BLACKPINK makes history surpassing BTS in having the most videos with billion views each

In June 2020, BTS's music video DNA became the first to receive one billion views on YouTube. The EDM-pop single, which was one of that year's most well-known music videos, cemented the group's success on a global scale after its release with over 1.54 billion views on the music video.

Boy With Luv, a pop perfection song by BTS with Halsey, released in 2019, received 1.56 billion views so far. MIC Drop remix by Steve Aoki has 1.23 billion views, IDOL has 1.14 billion views, and FAKE LOVE has 1.13 billion views. Furthermore, the 2020 summer release English single Dynamite has over 1.7 billion views on YouTube.

However, BLACKPINK is the first Korean act to have four videos that have surpassed the 1.5 billion threshold on each of them. BLINKs lauded the girl group on social media for achieving this massive feat and shattering numerous records across the world.

Here's how the fans have been reacting:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the quartet also earned a whopping $265 million in revenue from their latest BORN PINK world tour 2023 which took place in 24 countries and with 66 concerts. The girls wrapped up their world tour on September 17, 2023, in Seoul while the whole tour recorded a total of 2.11 million fans who came to watch their shows spanning across the globe.

In addition, YG Entertainment has come under fire for providing BLACKPINK with fewer songs despite their great success and popularity. In comparison to other K-pop groups, the girls have an astonishingly small song catalog of 30-something songs. In addition, BLINKs have consistently expressed their worry for the group on this issue and the label's handling of the girls.

In other developments, BLACKPINK members are speculated to depart from YG Entertainment, the record company they debuted with in 2016. Kim Jennie and Kim Jisoo are allegedly leaving the company to establish their individual agencies while BLACKPINK Lisa has reportedly declined a $37.7 million deal from YG Entertainment.

In the meanwhile, Rosé is said to have extended her exclusive deal with the music label; however, YG Entertainment issued an official statement denying any confirmation, adding that talks with the members are still underway as reported by Seoul Sports.