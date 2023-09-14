"Idk why they have been hiding it": Fans thrilled with new Aquaman 2 visuals

Aquaman 2, or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been one of the most anticipated DC films for quite some time. The James Wan directorial did not exactly have a linear path to release. With COVID-19 delays and numerous reshoots, the film ended up being rescheduled multiple times. It was originally supposed to premiere ahead of The Flash, which was released to a lukewarm reception earlier this year.

However, Aquaman 2 finally received a full trailer today, much to the amazement of fans. The most notable aspect of the trailer was the beautiful visual design, which is anticipated to make the film stand out compared to every other DC project in recent times.

As soon as the trailer and the shots from the film dropped, it led to a huge surge of excitement among DC fans, who have majorly been disappointed with almost all recent entries in the DCEU.

Soon after the trailer dropped, Twitter, now known as X, filled with comments about the film's beautiful setting, with many predicting how this film would stand out like its prequel.

Aquaman 2 trailer sparks a wave of excitement among DC fans

Fans had a lot to complain about the past few DC entries, like the VFX in The Flash, which could otherwise have been a good film. Now, after a long wait, Aquaman 2 seems to have finally impressed fans with its great visual style and production design.

The film also boasts many talented actors, with James Wan, who is a bonafide blockbuster-maker, in the driving seat. This has resulted in heightening excitement among fans.

Aquaman 2 sees Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman in key roles. Among the big names, only Willem Dafoe will not return to the film due to scheduling conflicts.

The second film in the franchise will see Arthur Curry protecting Atlantis from devastation after an ancient power is unleashed.

Aquaman 2 will premiere theatrically on December 20, 2023.