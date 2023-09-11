Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar gets a funky makeover in a new costume design art

Spider-Man: India #5 presents a new costume for Pavitr Prabhakar, the Iconic spider from Earth-50101, popularly known as Spider Man India. He is about to make a stunning return in his standalone limited series and his new costume draws inspiration from the blockbuster film, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Since it debuted in June of this year, the Spider-Man: India miniseries, written by Nikesh Shukla and illustrated by Abhishek Malsuni and Tadam Gyadu, has been a smashing hit. Issue #5 of the series will reveal a funky new outfit, complete with red high-tops and doing away with the iconic white dhoti that comic fans may remember.

Spider-Man India #5 variant cover (image via Marvel)

What to expect from Issue #5 of Spider-Man India?

In an interview with Comicbook earlier this year, Nikesh Shukla, the creator of the limited series, spoke about the revamped look. He emphasized the value of delving further into the personalities of cherished characters, adding how the limited series gives an original and realistic viewpoint on the well-known superhero, lending the story more depth and authenticity.

"I thought the movie was awesome, and that clip of Pav had been circulating for a month or so before the movie came out, and it is a very different take from what I'm trying to do."

He added:

"So when I saw the film, I was like, "I love this guy." I love this guy that they've portrayed, and within the context of the movie and within the realm of the movie, he's the happy-go-lucky Spider-Man. He's just having loads of fun being Spider-Man, and that's so cool. I love that he gets to have fun."

As per CBR, the new Spidey suit has featured in illustrator Doaly's cover, but will be seen making its official debut in the final installment of the limited series.

The clash between the Indian web-crawler and the sinister Lizard in Issue #5 promises to be an action-packed one. Mumbai is in jeopardy as a result of the Lizard's risky experiments, which are driving him to the point of no return. A thrilling and moving series finale will result from Pavitr's possible reliance on some unexpected allies to rescue the city.

Spider-Man: India #5 releases on Wednesday, October 11.

Spider Man: India 2004 #1 (Image via Marvel)

Spider Man India was created in 2004 by Jeevang Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devrajan. He gained popularity following the success of Across the Spiderverse. Pavitr Prabhakar's story is remarkably similar to Peter Parker's but is told with an Indian twist.

The series offers dramatic discoveries about Pavitr Prabhakar's home world.

Fans can look forward to witnessing Spider Man India's transformation with his funky new costume design. Issue #5 promises an evolution of the character that promises to leave a lasting impact on our favorite hero, even facing a mysterious new archnemesis.