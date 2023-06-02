Internet in disbelief as pictures of Pacho El Antifeka in wake of tragic assassination go viral 

On Thursday, June 1st, the body of Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka was found inside an Infiniti EX35 car. The urban singer was tragically shot dead near a shopping center at Bayamón, near San Juan. As his death continues to be investigated by law enforcement, images of his lifeless body have gone viral across social media platforms. Netizens have since taken to the internet to mourn the loss of the Me Ando Ready hitmaker.

For those unversed, Pacho El Antifeka, whose real name is Neftalí Álvarez Núñez was a member of popular duo Pacho & Cirilo. He is best known for his unique voice and provocative songs. He is well recognized in the urban music genre and is beloved by many. He boasts a following of 686K followers on Instagram.

A statement was released on his official social media page at the time of his passing. His team informed followers that El Antifeka will always “live in our hearts” and memories. They also added:

“Your legacy continues here your family and work team will not let your music die because we all know you made music from your heart for your fans because that was what you loved to do MUSIC.”

His team went on to ask fans to “respect and give space” to El Antifeka’s family as they grieve the shocking death.

The Dicen singer was 42 years old at the time of his passing.

Meanwhile, an extremely graphic image of Pacho El Antifeka covered in blood and lying lifeless in the vehicle at the time of his death has made it online. It appears as if someone captured the moment moments before law enforcement came to the location.

It has been revealed that commissioners from the Homicide Division of the Investigative Corps (CIC) were called after people heard fire detonations in their locality.

Tributes pour in as Pacho El Antifeka unexpectedly passes away

Netizens flooded the internet with tributary messages. Many could not believe that the musician had died. Several fans called him a “legend” and mourned his loss online. A few comments under his most recent social media post read:

Fans pay tribute to the late rapper (Image via pacho_alqaedas/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late rapper (Image via pacho_alqaedas/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late rapper (Image via pacho_alqaedas/Instagram)

Fans pay tribute to the late rapper (Image via pacho_alqaedas/Instagram)

Several celebrities also paid their respects to the rapper’s family following El Antifeka’s passing. Fellow musician Daddy Yankee took to his Instagram account and wrote:

“I am aware that you have always treated me with respect, appreciation, honesty, sincerity and loyalty. For me those qualities are worth a lot because they are not easily found in these times… And I assure you, brother, that you were a real person with me from our beginnings at a young age, dreaming of this career. I am glad to know that I was able to contribute to you in life. Much strength to all your loved ones, you are in our prayers.”

Daddy Yankee had collaborated with Pacho El Antifeka for the latter’s 2018 album Euphoria.

Pacho El Antifeka had issues with law enforcement including charges against him for violating the Weapons Law. It has also been reported that the FBI had raided his apartment in the past.

Poll : 0 votes