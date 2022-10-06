"Super weak argument": Logan Paul slammed for accusing Bad Bunny of 'exploiting' Puerto Rico 

American YouTuber Logan Paul has been grabbing a lot of headlines for calling Bad Bunny a "hypocrite" after the latter criticized his decision to move to Puerto Rico in his documentary-style music video for El Apagón.

The documentary-style music video covers the topic of Puerto Ricans who faced massive gentrification and abandonment. The documentary, made by Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau, also talks about Act 22, which allows the movement of foreigners to avoid taxes on investments and stocks.

Logan Paul also made a short cameo in the music video. The key reason why Paul moved to Puerto Rico was to avoid taxes and capital gains. Ever since Paul moved to Puerto Rico, he has faced massive backlash.

However, Logan Paul’s attempt to pass the buck on Bad Bunny by calling him a “hypocrite” went in vain, as the internet took the matter to heart and slammed the YouTuber for his harsh comments. Paul called out Bad Bunny and said:

"Again, while I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation."

toño @cerotez

Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 @PhillyD EXCLUSIVE- Logan Paul Accuses Bad Bunny of Exploiting Puerto Rico.

Claims BB is privately using the same tax program he is publicly condemning.



omg breaking news a puerto rican living in puerto rico that became famous in puerto rico is using a tax program in puerto rico

Agitated and infuriated by the comments, a user on Twitter also said:

Charles @itshurleytime @PhillyD Bad Bunny is from PR, which is a lot different than relocating specifically to gain tax advantages. Super weak argument by Logan. @PhillyD Bad Bunny is from PR, which is a lot different than relocating specifically to gain tax advantages. Super weak argument by Logan.

Netizens bash Logan Paul relentlessly for his harsh and negative comments on Bad Bunny

Continuing with the “hypocrite” comment, Logan also said:

"There are local Puerto Ricans that know about this. I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it that is surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico."

However, Bad Bunny fans feel otherwise, which is why Paul and his comments on the rapper have been in a hot debate on the internet. A user on Twitter commented on the statement by Paul and said:

“Not Logan Paul trying to call out bad bunny for using the tax program from the country he was born and raised. Logan Paul moved to PR to evade California’s high a*s taxes….nowhere near the same.”

At the same time, others, too, were infuriated and called out the YouTuber for badmouthing the Puerto Rican rapper.

Not pregnant just eating good.. @I_Hate_Ted_Cruz Logan Paul thinking he can make himself look better by trying to bring Bad Bunny down...not knowing that Bad Bunny is bigger than the president in PR Logan Paul thinking he can make himself look better by trying to bring Bad Bunny down...not knowing that Bad Bunny is bigger than the president in PR https://t.co/X3yyPAaEEH

Rodrigo 💚 @limegreenroger Logan Paul coming for the wrong crowd cause what you are NOT gonna do is disrespect Bad Bunny on HIS home like??? 🥴🥴🥴🥴 Logan Paul coming for the wrong crowd cause what you are NOT gonna do is disrespect Bad Bunny on HIS home like??? 🥴🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/Q6g4YUxcUg

#FueraLuma 🇵🇷 @moisturizednerd Using an actual Puerto Rican native to deflect is crazy lmfao. Bad Bunny is not the one contributing to gentrification in Puerto Rico like Logan Paul is. Using an actual Puerto Rican native to deflect is crazy lmfao. Bad Bunny is not the one contributing to gentrification in Puerto Rico like Logan Paul is.

Daniel Colón Hidalgo @dch1309 Logan Paul, a white American man living in PR, saying that Bad Bunny, a native Puerto Rican, is taking advantage of living in Puerto Rico.



Can’t make this up Logan Paul, a white American man living in PR, saying that Bad Bunny, a native Puerto Rican, is taking advantage of living in Puerto Rico. Can’t make this up

frogan @fr0gan bad bunny was born and raised in puerto rico and exploded as an entertainer while logan paul literally moved to puerto rico to AVOID PAYING TAXES bad bunny was born and raised in puerto rico and exploded as an entertainer while logan paul literally moved to puerto rico to AVOID PAYING TAXES

More about YouTuber Logan Paul

Paul moved to Puerto Rico a few years back and bought a luxury $13-million beachfront mansion in the Ritz Carlton Reserve with his brother Jake Paul.

However, it all came to the notice of netizens, who have been bashing the YouTuber as he sold off his property in California to move to the Caribbean Island.

Logan is a popular American YouTuber who has almost 24 million subscribers on YouTube and 24.1 million followers on Instagram. The social media personality is also signed by WWE. Apart from this, he also runs a podcast, Impaulsive.

Paul started his career in 2013, and the 27-year-old has also made a few appearances on TV and in films like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bizaardvark, The Thinning, and The Thinning: New World Order.

Thanks to these ventures, the net worth of the social media star is more than $45 million as of 2022.

