"Super weak argument": Logan Paul slammed for accusing Bad Bunny of 'exploiting' Puerto Rico 

American YouTuber Logan Paul has been grabbing a lot of headlines for calling Bad Bunny a "hypocrite" after the latter criticized his decision to move to Puerto Rico in his documentary-style music video for El Apagón.
The documentary-style music video covers the topic of Puerto Ricans who faced massive gentrification and abandonment. The documentary, made by Puerto Rican journalist Bianca Graulau, also talks about Act 22, which allows the movement of foreigners to avoid taxes on investments and stocks.
Logan Paul also made a short cameo in the music video. The key reason why Paul moved to Puerto Rico was to avoid taxes and capital gains. Ever since Paul moved to Puerto Rico, he has faced massive backlash.
However, Logan Paul’s attempt to pass the buck on Bad Bunny by calling him a “hypocrite” went in vain, as the internet took the matter to heart and slammed the YouTuber for his harsh comments. Paul called out Bad Bunny and said:
"Again, while I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation."
Agitated and infuriated by the comments, a user on Twitter also said:
Netizens bash Logan Paul relentlessly for his harsh and negative comments on Bad Bunny
Continuing with the “hypocrite” comment, Logan also said:
"There are local Puerto Ricans that know about this. I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it that is surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico."
However, Bad Bunny fans feel otherwise, which is why Paul and his comments on the rapper have been in a hot debate on the internet. A user on Twitter commented on the statement by Paul and said:
“Not Logan Paul trying to call out bad bunny for using the tax program from the country he was born and raised. Logan Paul moved to PR to evade California’s high a*s taxes….nowhere near the same.”
At the same time, others, too, were infuriated and called out the YouTuber for badmouthing the Puerto Rican rapper.
More about YouTuber Logan Paul
Paul moved to Puerto Rico a few years back and bought a luxury $13-million beachfront mansion in the Ritz Carlton Reserve with his brother Jake Paul.
However, it all came to the notice of netizens, who have been bashing the YouTuber as he sold off his property in California to move to the Caribbean Island.
Logan is a popular American YouTuber who has almost 24 million subscribers on YouTube and 24.1 million followers on Instagram. The social media personality is also signed by WWE. Apart from this, he also runs a podcast, Impaulsive.
Paul started his career in 2013, and the 27-year-old has also made a few appearances on TV and in films like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bizaardvark, The Thinning, and The Thinning: New World Order.
Thanks to these ventures, the net worth of the social media star is more than $45 million as of 2022.