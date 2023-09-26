Invincible Iron Man #10 sets the stage for Tony Stark and Emma Frost's wedding

X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10, will see Emma Frost and Tony Stark getting married as the entire Marvel Universe will see the union of the century. Fans can expect a fascinating and compelling spectacle that will have them on the edge of their seats as a result of this unexpected coupling.

The story is set in the turbulent "Fall of X" arc, and it was written by author Gerry Duggan and illustrated by artists Jim Towe, Javier Pina, and Juan Frigeri. Frost and Stark will establish an alliance that might reshape the Marvel Universe for all time as the mutant population and Iron Man face never-before-seen challenges and threats.

Invincible Iron Man #10 will see the eccentric playboy finally tie the knot

Conjoined cover for Invincible Iron Man #10 and X-men #26 (Image via Marvel)

A startling proposal and an even startling response that set the stage for the historic moment was seen in X-Men #26. Following the fall of mutant-kind, during the third annual Hellfire Gala, Emma Frost, who has been posing as Hazel Kendall, finds herself in a difficult situation.

She approaches Tony Stark for help since mutants are scattered, absent, or underground. They work together to face dangerous foes like Feilong and Kingpin, which compels them to create an alliance.

The stories that will come out of this unexpected coupling will be a sight to see (image via Marvel)

This narrative will tie into Invincible Iron Man #10, set to hit stores on 27 September. Since Emma and Tony both don't seem like the marrying kind, Gerry Duggan has acknowledged their unexpected union. He guarantees that readers will experience an incredible journey.

A fascinating aspect of the narrative is the relationship between these two people, who are both renowned for having strong and frequently distinct egos. It remains to be seen if their union will last the test of time, but one thing is for certain: things can change quickly in the Marvel Universe.

The anticipation for this wedding event has reached a fever pitch, and Marvel has teased fans with an intriguing trailer. The Hellfire Gala arrives again in the teaser, laying the groundwork for Emma and Tony's surprising collaboration. The two fearsome individuals must rely on one another to survive as attackers approach and threaten them and their allies.

There is even more for fans in store. The event will feature linking covers by Lucas Werneck for X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10. While X-Men #26 debuted in stores on September 6, 2023, Invincible Iron Man #10 will go on sale on September 27, 2023. Fans can preorder Invincible Iron Man #10 at their nearby comic book stores if they are eager to see this momentous occasion.

Two well-known characters are getting married in a coupling that promises to be as surprising as it is thrilling, and the world of Marvel is about to witness a very unique wedding. Fans won't want to miss Emma Frost and Tony Stark's wedding, which will undoubtedly have a significant influence on the Marvel Universe.

Even in a world with superhuman obstacles and foes, love may certainly triumph above everything. So mark your calendars and get ready to see Iron Man and the white queen tie the knot in Invincible Iron Man #10.