Is Ace Ventura 3 with Jim Carrey releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

Rumors about Ace Ventura 3 starring Jim Carrey gained traction after a Facebook post by Yoda Bby Aby on January 14, 2025. However, the news has been confirmed as false.

The post featured a poster of the film with a new addition to the title which says Lei of the Land. The caption stated:

"Join Ace as he tangles with coconuts, conundrums, and creatures in the most tropical adventure yet. Coming to cinemas in June 2025 - don't miss the chance to say Aloha to chaos!"

The poster included Jim Carrey on a surfing board with ocean waves in the background. The comments section was flooded with different responses, where fans of the previous three films of the Ace Ventura franchise opened up about their excitement for the new installment.

However, the reports of a new sequel are not true since Yoda Bby Aby is a page that does not share any real news. Everything that has been featured on the account is satirical news and the bio also says:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Ace Ventura 3 has been under development for a long time

The last film of the franchise, titled Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective, featured Josh Flitter playing the role of the lead character's son. Following its release in 2009, the producers did not confirm a new sequel for a long time until reports of a new entry came out around ten years later.

Ace Ventura 3 was officially confirmed in 2021 by producer Morgan Creek in an interview with distributor Park Circus. Creek said that they were excited for the film and that millions of fans desperately wanted a third film. The interview is not available as of now, however, Creek further stated:

"During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog Writers."

Notably, Jim Carrey played the title character in the first two films, who is a private detective known for rescuing missing animals. While his work makes him a laughing stock for the Miami Dade Police Department in the beginning, they later respect him for revealing that Einhorn was Finkle and rescuing Snowflake and Dan Marino.

While there have been no other updates about the third film for a long time, Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog, spoke to Nerd Reactor about the sequel in December 2024. Miller said during the conversation:

"I think the truth is, Jim normally doesn't like doing sequels, so we felt very honored that he's done three Sonic movies. Yeah. I mean, Ace was a thing that was discussed, and I think the studios really want it to happen. If Jim ever wanted to do it, they'd, you know, bend over backward to make it happen. But, yeah. At the moment, that's not really a thing."

The makers are yet to confirm if the film is still in development and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

