Is Three Granddads and a Baby with the original cast releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

The new poster of a film titled Three Granddads and a Baby has started getting a lot of attention on social media. The reports of the film started going viral after the Facebook page of Yoda Bby Aby shared a post about the same on January 13, 2025.

The post featured the poster of Three Granddads and a Baby and it also shows Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson, and Tom Selleck standing with a baby in their hand. The trio has been a part of two more films in the past, including Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady.

A tagline was included in the poster with reads:

"Fatherhood was just the warm-up – now they're in the big leagues!"

The caption of the post described Three Granddads and a Baby as a "delightful comedy" and continued:

"As their daughter's career skyrockets, these granddads find themselves juggling diapers, bedtime tales, and all sorts of unexpected mishaps. Join the fun and laughter when it comes to cinemas in May 2025."

Notably, the news of Three Granddads and a Baby is not true since Yoda Bby Aby only focuses on satirical news and it is also mentioned in their bio.

Three Granddads and a Baby is not getting released this year

As mentioned, the poster of the rumored film Three Granddads and a Baby features Steve, Ted, and Tom. The trio was featured as the lead characters in the 1987 comedy film Three Men and a Baby, where they try to get themselves adjusted to fatherhood after a child comes into their lives.

Yoda Bby Aby has been frequently sharing posts related to unannounced sequels and new films for a long time. Their Facebook timeline is full of different posters, including a remake of Back to the Future.

Furthermore, Steve, Ted, and Tom have not announced a new installment titled Three Granddads and a Baby. The trio was seen together in the sequel to Three Men and a Baby back in 1990 and a third film has not been confirmed by them or the producers until now.

However, back in 2010, Tom Selleck appeared for an interview with MTV, saying that Disney checked his availability and the new entry was titled Three Men and a Bride. He further stated:

"I hope it's a good script, and if it is a good script I hope they do it, because it would be really fun to get back with Ted and Steve. The strongest of the two movies, I think, is the first one. It had more heart, and that's what I hope this third one would have if we do it."

A remake for Disney+ was announced a few years ago

While there have been no other updates about the new film for many years, a remake of Three Men and a Baby was confirmed in 2020, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet stated that Zac Efron was finalized to play the lead and that the project would be released through Disney+.

However, Steve Guttenberg appeared for an interview with People magazine in January 2023, saying that he was not in support of a reboot. He added:

"I think what's really important is it's satisfying that audience because people want to be reminded of a better time. When you see a sequel, it reminds you what happened before. And you can come back to that."

The first film was released back in 1987 and was helmed by late actor and director Leonard Nimoy. The sequel was then directed by Emile Ardolino.

