Is Bjork Asian? Ethnicity explored as singer shares map of Israel-Palestine, sparks discussion 

Bjork, the popular singer has made her way into the headlines as she entered the Palestine-Israel debate by sharing an image of the map of the regions. The map showed how Palestine was majorly the entire region in 1946, and then, by 2012, Israel allegedly occupied the major area, which was earlier with Palestine.

The image shared by the singer on X garnered more than 7 million views in just a few hours, and sparked a debate on social media, as the singer came out in support of Palestine in the wake of the current conflict going on between Hamas and Israel. She captioned the image:

"is this what you call sharing?"

Social media users comment on the Icelandic singer's post as she comes out in support of Palestine. (Image via X @bjork)

As Bjork shared the image and came out in support of Palestine, many wondered if the singer was Asian. However, Bjork, whose real name is Björk Guðmundsdóttir is actually an Icelandic singer, who was born in Reykjavik, Iceland on November 21, 1965. Furthermore, as per Ethnic Celebs, she has earlier claimed that she has distant Irish ancestry. However, the singer is not Asian.

As Bjork posted about the ongoing situation on social media, many users supported the singer for showering her support on the Palestinians, while others were against the tweet that she made.

Bjork is Icelandic: More details revealed about the Northern European singer as netizens react to her post about the Israel-Palestine map

As Bjork commented on the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation, and shared the map showing how Israel allegedly acquired the entire region, which was earlier Palestine, many social media users wondered if the singer is Asian, or has Asian roots. However, the singer was born in Iceland and has ever since been staying in Northern Europe.

According to ABTC, the majority of Icelandic people are Northern Europeans who are descended from a mix of Scandinavian men and Irish women.

Furthermore, the singer was born to Guðmundur Gunnarsson, an electrician and union leader, and Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, a nature activist, and homeopath.

Bjork was married to Þór Eldon, and the duo also share a son. She was later in a relationship with the American film director, Matthew Barney, and the duo also have a daughter.

As the singer shared her views on the ongoing debate, here is how the netizens reacted:

While many celebrities are being vocal about the ongoing situation in Israel and Palestine, some are also sharing awareness about the situation in the region. However, at the moment, Bjork has not responded to the reaction of the masses.