Is Donald Trump selling bibles? All about his latest $60 dollar God Bless the USA business venture 

Former President Donald Trump is now selling God Bless the USA Bibles. Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday and urged his followers to buy the Bible, which is inspired by a Lee Greenwood country song. He also wrote:

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible.”

The Bible is being sold for $59.99.

Expand Tweet

Trump has been embroiled in legal troubles for quite some time now and is currently fighting four criminal indictments. He is now expected to put up $175 million in an appeal bond that will stop the state of New York from enforcing a $454 million civil fraud judgment against him.

Donald Trump promotes his God Bless the USA Bible online

While announcing his latest venture, Donald Trump said on his social media platform that all Americans must have a Bible in their homes. He claimed that it was his “favorite book." He added:

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back. It’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country’s going haywire—we've lost religion in our country.”

Trump’s Bible includes a copy of a “handwritten chorus” to a Greenwood hit song. It reportedly also has the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the U.S. Constitution.

According to Trump’s official website, the text in the Bible highlights Jesus’ words in red and in large font.

Trump also said on Truth Social:

“In the end, we do not answer to bureaucrats in Washington, we answer to God in heaven. Christians are under siege, we must protect content that is pro-God.”

The Bible’s selling price does not include shipping and other fees. The website has also revealed that none of the proceeds would go into Trump’s political campaign.

Donald Trump is selling the bible after launching his own $399 sneaker line that also includes a $99 Victory47 perfume and cologne.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the former Potus is also facing a civil judgement that has ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexually assaulting her years ago.