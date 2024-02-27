"Is Huw Edwards still on the public payroll?" Netizens slam BBC's apology to family impacted by presenter's scandal

Huw Edwards was in the headlines last year when multiple accusations surfaced against him, including that he reportedly paid a teenager to get her explicit pictures. This also led to his suspension from the BBC at the time, where he served as a presenter, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, the BBC issued an apology to the family of the teenager, saying that they should have taken action as soon as possible. Chief operating officer for BBC, Leigh Tavaziva, said that there was less focus on the first complaint that was received related to the case.

According to Variety, a recent report related to the review of the complaint stated that the BBC must ensure such things are not repeated and continued:

"Where the review identifies process improvements we accept those in full, and we are delivering on an action plan with a number of enhancements already in place. The report identifies specific process shortcomings in the presenter case."

The report even states that there was considerable confusion about what they needed to do after the complaint was made. The BBC has already made a few changes to the process of non-editorial complaints, including different steps to check problems between staff members, along with the use of technology to manage similar complaints.

Netizens have now reacted to the apology on social media, with one of them questioning if Huw Edwards is currently on the "public payroll."

Social media platforms flooded with reactions after BBC apologizes to the victim of the Huw Edwards scandal

The identity of Huw Edwards was not revealed initially when allegations against him surfaced. The victim was 17 years old and allegedly claimed that Edwards sent messages with heart and kiss emojis. The victim reportedly developed an addiction to crack cocaine, as per the Independent.

While BBC has apologized to the victim, the public shared their responses on social media platform X (Twitter), where they pointed out that the apology came out too late and criticized the flaws in the entire system.

After Huw Edwards was suspended from BBC, his wife Vicky Flind responded by saying that he was hospitalized and struggling with his mental health. She said that Edwards would respond once he felt better and added:

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

The Independent reported that Tim Davie, the director-general for the BBC, said in a note that the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police were not willing to file a complaint. The Metropolitan Police also said:

"In reaching this decision, they have spoken to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant's family, both via another police force."

Huw Edwards has been staying away from public view since allegations were made against him. The 62-year-old has presented multiple shows over the years, including BBC News at Six and BBC Weekend News.