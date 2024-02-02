Eric Clapton and Davina McCall: Relationship timeline explored as TV presenter awarded with MBE

Big Brother presenter Davina McCall was recently honored with the MBE for her flawless work on television over the years. She was spotted in a floral outfit with a black background designed by Rebecca Vallance, as per Women's Health magazine.

Davina is a mother of three kids born from her marriage to Matthew Robertson and the pair split in 2017. According to OK! Magazine, the duo tied the knot in 2000 and she was romantically linked to Eric Clapton since 1985.

Expand Tweet

She said in her speech that other personalities were being awarded at the event and this helped her deal with her nervousness.

"My passion was music and that's what got me a job on MTV. The hardest thing for young people sometimes is 'What is my passion?' and throw yourself at it, then something will come out of it," she said.

Furthermore, Davina McCall described Princess Anne as her favorite in the speech, adding that she is a "positive, no-nonsense woman." She called her an inspiration and sent her wishes for King Charles' quick recovery after his latest surgery. She addressed her feelings before going for the ceremony and continued:

"I was absolutely terrified. People were saying 'You've got to go and talk to the cameras after this,' I said 'That's the easy bit for me.' I was really nervous but she made it easy."

Davina McCall was romantically linked to Eric Clapton for a long time

Davina McCall was 18 years old when she reportedly started dating Eric in 1985 and they helped each other with their problems, including her addiction.

Davina addressed her addiction problems while speaking on the podcast, Diary of a CEO, in September last year. She said that she began using weed and cocaine with her mother and sister at a very young age. She continued;

"I dealt with a very difficult, alcoholic, drug-addict mother and in turn ended up a drug addict myself. But it's just made a much stronger person and a person that doesn't take no as the end of the line."

The 56-year-old added that there was a time when she could not live without heroin and was willing to get involved in stealing in case she did not have money to purchase.

In between all these, Clapton helped her, and she began visiting the nonprofit organization, Narcotics Anonymous, which helped in her recovery.

Davina McCall was reportedly in her 20s when she had to be hospitalized after suffering an overdose, as per The Express. While speaking at an International Women's Day event, McCall described the overdose as a "frightening" experience and that she had no other option left except to get rid of her addiction.

There are no details available on when Davina and Eric separated. Eric has released around 21 albums in his career and played for different bands.

Davina McCall joins her friends after receiving an MBE

Davina McCall is trending on the headlines after getting an MBE and she decided to celebrate the achievement with her friends inside a restaurant, as per The Mirror. She shared an Instagram post where she stood along with her friend and has continued to post more photos on her Story.

She thanked everyone for the messages she received:

"Congrats to all the other wonderful recipients we met today and all the wonderful people at Buckingham Palace who made it so special also @broadwicksoho for fantastic food and my flowers wow x going to sleep with a massive smile on my face," she continued.

McCall has presented multiple shows throughout her career, such as Celebrity Big Brother and Got to Dance.