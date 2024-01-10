Are Zara Tindall and Princess Anne more popular than King Charles? YouGov's latest poll deals major blow to current monarch

A recent YouGov poll has dealt a surprising blow to the current monarch, King Charles III, as it revealed that both Zara Tindall and Princess Anne are perceived as more popular figures within the Royal Family. Conducted in December last year, this comprehensive survey scrutinized the popularity and fame of various members of the Royal Family, shedding light on shifting public perceptions.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips, secured the 5th position in the rankings, boasting a remarkable 92% fame rating and a respectable 57% popularity rating. Meanwhile, Princess Anne, the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, emerged as the 3rd most famous royal, holding a staggering 96% fame rating accompanied by a solid 67% popularity rating.

King Charles III ranked 6th in the poll

Despite holding the title of King, King Charles III finds himself in the 6th position in this YouGov poll, an unexpected placement for the reigning monarch. He attained a notable 96% fame rating, matching Princess Anne, but faltered with a comparatively lower 51% popularity rating, positioning him below both Zara Tindall and Princess Anne.

The parameters used in this poll to measure popularity encompass various factors, including public perception of the individuals' actions, engagement in charitable work, appearances, and their ability to connect with the citizens.

Reports and analysis following this revelation have sparked discussions regarding the factors influencing the varying levels of public favorability.

Moreover, this shift in popularity rankings has also led to discussions about the evolving expectations and perceptions of the monarchy, particularly at a time when societal values and norms continue to evolve.

As with any public figure, the royal family's popularity can ebb and flow, influenced by various factors, including their actions, public appearances, and personal narratives. YouGov's latest findings serve as a snapshot, encapsulating a moment in the ongoing narrative of the monarchy's place in public sentiment.

Despite her passing over a year ago, the former Queen Elizabeth still continues to lead with an impressive 98% fame rating.

William, Prince of Wales, secured the 2nd position with 98% fame rating and 68% popularity rating.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward hold the seventh and eighth positions, garnering 83% fame rating, 47% popularity rating, and 90% fame rating 42% popularity rating, respectively.

While King Charles III maintains a high level of recognition, the poll's revelation regarding his lower popularity rating, juxtaposed with Princess Anne and Zara Tindall's higher standings, hints at a shifting landscape in royal favourability, prompting discussions about the monarchy's public appeal and strategies for enhancing it in the future.