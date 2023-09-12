Is Nas retiring? Fans flooded his Instagram with pleads after the rapper teases ‘The Finale’ in a cryptic new clip

Popular American rapper Nas, known for his incredible discography and his famous hit King's Disease has caused a buzz on social media, and fans have flooded his pages with heartfelt requests to keep making music. This all started when Nas posted a puzzling video recently on his Instagram account on Friday, September 8.

In the video, Nas hinted at something, which he intriguingly called The Finale. However, he didn't reveal if this is an album or a project. It became even more anticipated after he deleted his entire Instagram feed, leaving only this teaser post.

The cryptic post and subsequent reactions have left fans to ponder whether The Finale signifies his retirement from music or it is simply the title of his upcoming album, which could probably be the rapper's last studio album. This confusion has added an air of mystery and anticipation to what could be his final musical offering to the industry in his almost 30-year-old career.

Nas fans reacted to his cryptic Instagram post The Finale

The fans ignited a Twitter frenzy following the rapper's cryptic Instagram teaser, titled The Finale This post swiftly garnered attention among his fans. One fan can be seen sharing his presence in the rap in the top 5,

Some fans shared their true meaning of The Finale, speculating it could be the title of his upcoming album and others shared their reactions questioning his retiring.

Now, it remains to be seen when the rapper will drop the next hint and clear all the rumors that are running around this cryptic post.

Fans can also follow his social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Nas is an American singer-songwriter with a Grammy award and sixteen nominations to his name

Nas, whose real name is Nasir Jones, is a renowned rapper from New York City. He made a big splash in the world of hip-hop with his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994. This album established him as a major rap voice in New York City and beyond. He is known for his powerful and self-assured lyrics, which have earned him a loyal following among critics and hip-hop fans.

Columbia Records signed him to a major-label contract, and then he worked with top-notch producers like DJ Premier, Large Professor, and Pete Rock on Illmatic, which became a classic in the genre.

He has evolved as an artist, transitioning from his early days as a street-savvy rapper to a wise and mature figure in the hip-hop world. His albums like Hip Hop Is Dead, and Life Is Good received Grammy nominations, showcasing his growth and versatility.

He continued his career with albums like It Was Written, I Am, and Nastradamus. He faced both critical acclaim and some backlash as he navigated the challenges of staying true to his roots while expanding his appeal.

Throughout his career, He has maintained his status as one of the most respected and influential figures in hip-hop, releasing albums that tackle various subjects, from politics to personal experiences. He also collaborated with artists like Damian Marley and invested in the multimedia company Mass Appeal.

With a legacy that includes classics like Illmatic and a string of successful albums, he remains a hip-hop icon who has consistently evolved and contributed to the genre's growth.