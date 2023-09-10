Is Polo G postponing his tour? Details explored as the rapper delays his new album release following arrest last month

Polo G was arrested alongside his brother Trench Baby on August 23, 2023, on multiple charges of felonies, including the illegal possession of a shotgun and assault, as well as kidnapping, according to a report by Pitchfork. The arrest was conducted by Burbank police officers in relation to an incident earlier in April 2023, who also released a statement regarding the same, stating:

“They were taken into custody without incident and have since been released on $100,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.”

Now the singer is delaying the release of his album, Hood Poet, due to the arrest but has not made any changes to his tour schedule till now. The singer's next court appointment is on September 12, 2023. His next tour date is September 23, 2023.

Polo G will not delay his tour

Polo G revealed the reason behind the delay of his album, which was originally scheduled to be released on September 15, 2023, on a now-unavailable Instagram post, stating:

"Wanted to Tap Back in & Let y'all kno imma be postponing my album drop til further notice…just gettin back on track from a minor set back I'll be updating y'all and droppin new music soon Ik y'all been waitin on me & I appreciate the ones who show genuine support but it'll be worth the wait I promise."

While the album is being delayed, Polo G has not announced any delay in his touring schedule. Adding credence to the fact that there will be no delay in the singer's tour, the singer's attorney issued a statement to XXL magazine denying the charges against him:

"The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home."

The attorney continued in another statement to Pitchfork:

"Regarding Burbank we are waiting additional information.. Given that, the charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and purported knowledge of the police. The length of time between the alleged incident and the arrest is suspect."

The attorney continued:

"We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and the vindication our client."

This is not the first time Polo G has been arrested. In 2021, the singer and his brother were arrested by the Miami Police Department just after they left the singer's album release party for his album, Hall of Fame. The singer allegedly passed out in the police car and was later released after the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Polo G is best known for his second studio album, The Goat, which was released on May 15, 2020. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts and has platinum certification in the US and Canada, as well as gold certifications in Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.