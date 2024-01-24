Is Sex and the City coming to Netflix? Details explored after recent WB deal

Netflix is known to be constantly on the lookout for partnerships with fellow streaming giants in a bid to integrate a range of content on the platform. Their licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discover means that several classics will be available to stream on Netflix from the coming April.

Furthermore, the deal also means that Netflix will be getting access to a range of HBO series. Out of them, one in particular is bound to result in huge excitement for fans, in the form of the original Sex and the City series. The deal between the two companies includes the rights to the original 6 seasons that came out back in 1998.

Sex and the City coming to Netflix as part of deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

The original agreement between the two streaming giants was announced last year, initially. The deal includes a range of HBO offerings from the previous generation as well as notable new names, such as Insecure and Ballers.

This eventually gave way to series such as Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under making their way to Netflix. The titles in question continue to be a part of HBO Max as the licensing deal in itself is non-exclusive. The fact that in recent weeks, Sex and the City has been rumored to be part of the deal comes as no surprise.

This is especially because HBO has in the past done the same with respect to a range of classics. Sex and the City made its way to TBS in the past, alongside Curb Your Enthusiasm on TV Guide Channel. As a matter of fact, Lary David’s series received worldwide acclaim partly due to HBO’s decision to license it to other platforms.

Other big names such as The Sopranos, Deadwood, and of course, The Wire have all been previously licensed to Amazon. This means that with Sex and the City, HBO is merely following a trend they had established a long time back.

The series became a fan favorite during its original run from 1998 to 2004 and ran for a total of six seasons. It primarily revolved around the lives of four middle-aged women based in New York, portrayed by the likes of Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall.

Of course, Sex and the City also resulted in two movie spinoffs alongside a Max series spinoff. Now set to become a part of Netflix’s roster starting in April, the move from the two companies effectively represents a common strategy that bigger players in the industry have followed.

For HBO, the deal represents extra profit, while for Netflix, it adds to a dwindling roster that has been said to constantly be in need of reinforcements.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here