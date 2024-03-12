"Is it too soon to call it a classic?"- Fans certain of success as Christopher Nolan delves into next project

Days after winning his first (and second) Oscars for Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan is reportedly already back to work, preparing for his next project. Nolan has not yet revealed anything about what he plans to make next.

Fans are, however, more than certain that the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan will be just as good, if not even better. This speaks volumes about the popular director's stacked fanbase, which has only evolved further over the years.

There are many predictions doing the rounds about what Nolan will come up with next, with some fans saying that it would be a horror, going by a previous comment by the director where he said he wanted to try the genre. He may also go back to his usual time-based epics, which have worked well in the past.

Fans amazed by Christopher Nolan as director goes back to work after the Oscars

With a career spanning over two decades and eight Oscar nominations, Christopher Nolan has been on the brink of greatness for a long time now. With Oppenheimer, the British director established himself as one of the finest in his field and also the most well-paid.

According to recent reports, the director made around $100 million for the Cillian Murphy starrer, making him the highest-paid director in the world right now. This reportedly also includes a hefty bonus for winning the Oscar.

Yet, the director is back to work, much to the amazement of fans, who are in awe of his dedication and great excitement for the next big film.

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars at this year's ceremony, bagging the majority of its 13 nominations.

Oppenheimer became one of the biggest hits of Christopher Nolan's career, grossing over $958 million worldwide, a landmark for R-rated movies around the globe. It was made on a budget of around $100 million, making it one of the most successful projects from the studio.