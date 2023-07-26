Explained: What is 70mm film and how is it different from ordinary format? Exploring the hype behind Oppenheimer's ratio

With Oppenheimer out and about, there is little doubt about the film's great craftsmanship. The IMAX favorite has won the hearts of viewers and critics alike, making it one of the most successful projects from Christopher Nolan, who has an affinity for good-looking cinema. Over the course of the past few weeks, there have been plenty of mentions about the 70mm film format, which has been used for shooting the Cillian Murphy starrer.

There have been plenty of discussions about the theaters that are more suited to Oppenheimer and the intriguing format that makes the viewing so pleasurable. However, many still fail to understand what makes this format different from the ordinary film format and how it could impact the viewing of Oppenheimer.

In simple words, the 70mm format utilizes frames that are larger in size and wider in aspect ratio than the standard 35mm format. This lets filmmakers capture bigger frames and more richly detailed images within the same rectangle. However, they do need bigger screens for a more holistic experience, much like the 70mm IMAX screens that are ideally suited for Oppenheimer.

Another easier analogy to understand the difference between 35mm and 70mm film is the difference between DVD and Blu-Ray. Though not quite similar, it is easier to understand how Blu-ray fits in better resolution and more detail in the same frame.

Exploring the 70mm film format

The 70mm format is hardly a new innovation, unlike many new screen-based technologies. Instead, full-format images have been around since the invention of cinema. However, a 70mm reel meant a larger, heavier, and more cumbersome set of equipment.

Hence, the 35mm was often preferred in the early days. However, 70mm was used for certain sequences or certain movies, like Lawrence of Arabia, to give the moviegoers a sense of added realism and grandeur, something that Christopher Nolan has also aimed for with Oppenheimer.

Apart from the aspect ratio, the pixel density is also different for 70mm films, with the pixels going up to 8000 in certain films. Recently, there has been a resurgence of the format, especially because of the need for more visual appeal. Films like West Side Story have relied on this format before.

Why is it necessary to watch Oppenheimer on a 70mm screen?

The primary reason why there is hype about watching Oppenheimer on the 70mm IMAX screen, which is quite rare in the United States, is because of the director's comments.

Nolan had previously explained that his idea for the film involved watching it in the 70mm format, which could effectively immerse viewers in a 3D-like world. He said:

"The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled...The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film."

Moreover, the film is also shot in IMAX format, making it all the more appealing on the bigger screen.

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.