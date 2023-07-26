Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, has already proved its worth at the box office, grossing an impressive $82.5 million in its opening weekend. It is now building suspense among fans regarding its online streaming. According to a new report, it seems that viewers might have to wait a bit longer to catch it online.

Nolan has previously expressed his dislike for simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases. He parted ways from Warner Bros. because the studio chose to stream all of its 2021 films, a decision that many directors didn't like. Nolan's approach naturally raises the question: when will Oppenheimer start streaming?

Oppenheimer's streaming debut aligned with American Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, gather 'round the screen and witness the gripping story unfold with its streaming debut (Image via Sportskeeda)

Matt Belloni, a journalist for Puck, recently shared insights that may provide an answer to the burning question - when will the latest Christopher Nolan movie start streaming?

According to his report, Christopher Nolan's decision to collaborate with Universal Pictures for his latest movie, pivoting away from Warner Bros., was notably influenced by a stipulated 120-day exclusive theatrical window.

In light of this, Oppenheimer's streaming release window would fall around the time of the American Thanksgiving. November 18, which is five days before the holiday, marks the end of the 120-day theatrical release window.

Interestingly, Nolan's latest seems to be on a different timeline compared to other Universal Pictures productions. For instance, Universal's 2023 blockbuster, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, started streaming a mere 41 days after its theatrical unveiling.

This divergence highlights Nolan's unique approach to film distribution, emphasizing theater experiences. So while the countdown to the Nolan blockbuster streaming begins, it seems fans have to patiently wait a bit longer to watch this epic drama online.

Potential Oppenheimer streaming date on Peacock

Mark your calendars! Nolan's latest blockbuster could be streaming on Peacock in early 2024 (Image via Universal Pictures)

As 2024 rolls in, all eyes are on when Nolan's latest movie will start streaming. Based on current projections, it appears that it could be available on Peacock in early 2024.

Interestingly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to start streaming on Peacock on August 3, 2023, precisely 120 days after its successful box office debut on April 5. However, it's important to note that Oppenheimer is navigating a different path due to Nolan's insistence on a cinema-centric release, especially on 70mm IMAX screens.

Typically, it isn't deemed wise to make a film available on a company's streaming service immediately after its digital purchase or rent. Keeping this in mind, and considering the end of its theatrical-exclusive window, January 17, 2024, could potentially mark the release date for the latest Christopher Nolan blockbuster on Peacock.

Featuring an all-star cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and others, Nolan's latest is now showing in theaters worldwide. So, while we await the answer to "When will Oppenheimer start streaming?", the cinematic experience is ready and waiting for audiences.