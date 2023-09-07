Is Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins based on a documentary? Details explored

Taika Waititi’s upcoming documentary, Next Goal Wins, will be hitting theatres later this year on November 17, 2023. The movie, which boasts of a star-studded cast, is based on a true story of the American Samoa national football team. During the first round of the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, they lost by a huge margin of 31-0 to Australia, which led to a period of instability.

The infamous loss led to cementing the nation's legacy of having one of the worst football teams in the world. Signing mercurial coach Thomas Rongen in 2011, the team underwent a huge transformation and mounted a genuine qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup.

While Waititi has written and directed the movie, Next Goal Wins is based on a documentary on the team's true story, which was released back in 2014. However, unlike the source, Waititi contends to present a humorous take on the story.

Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins documentary: Everything we know

The captivating sports documentary will showcase the team's transformation from a struggling, defeated squad to a potential World Cup contender. The film stars Michael Fassbender as Coach Thomas Rongen, who takes charge of the tiny South Pacific national team.

Unlike the documentary, which portrayed the story seriously, Waititi's movie offers a comedic retelling of Coach Rongen's journey and the team's experiences. The original documentary was created by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. Considered one of the weakest national football teams in the world, American Samoa’s transformation to an actual World Cup qualification contender has been progressive over the years.

The infamous loss against Australia proved to be a characteristic loss that settled the team's reputation. However, Rongen could help the side deliver a serious qualification bid for the 2014 World Cup. While the team eventually failed, the development and philosophies he brought forth have helped the nation develop a truly competitive team.

The movie will look at the development and subsequent qualifying campaigns of the team under Rongen. Fassbender will be playing the role of Rongen, with the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, and Will Arnett also part of the cast.

The filming of the movie began in Honolulu in November 2019. The first teaser of the movie has already been released which shows a tired Fassbender/Rongen begin his initial days of training for the American Samoa national team. He is seen exasperated with the quality on offer and is seen forcing a "one-touch-one-pass" philosophy which, for the time being, seemed lost on the players.

Fassbender was also seen exasperatedly looking on as Samoan players showed off their shooting skills. While the movie obviously takes inspiration from real events, some level of exaggeration appears to be at hand.

Scheduled to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, the movie will see its theatrical release on November 17. The documentary will also include the story of fa'afafine player Jaiyah Saelua, who was the first transgender player ever to compete in any type of World Cup match.

Originally scheduled for an April 21 release, the film's date was moved to September and then later to November after being accepted at TIFF. Fassbender, a two-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in 12 Years a Slave and as Magneto in Sony’s X-Men franchise, will be taking the role of the mercurial coach.

Waititi’s work typically adds a unique humor in often serious tales. His work in Jojo Rabbit in addition to the critical acclaim of Thor: Ragnarok means fans can expect a whimsical retelling that boasts of a formidable case.