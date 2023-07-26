"Is this Travis Shade?!": Fans speculate ASAP Rocky dissed Scott at Rolling Stone Miami with his unreleased song preview

ASAP Rocky played on day three of Rolling Loud Miami festival 2023 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on July 23, 2023. During his performance, he previewed an unreleased track, which became a cause for speculation among his fans due to the lyrics:

“First you stole my flow so I stole your bi**h, then you stole my style I need my 10% all the disrespect I hope you take a offense”

These lyrics have led to fans responding on social media with speculation that the track is a Travis Scott diss, who is rumoured to have once dated Rocky's fiancé Rihanna, as exemplified from the following tweet:

Fans respond to ASAP Rocky lyrics with speculation

ASAP Rocky and Travis Scott have had an on and off feud that has been ongoing since at least 2015, with many reports speculating the feud to originate in the two rapper's interest in Rihanna as a romantic partner.

The first major public incident of the feud came out in 2015, when Travis Scott went berserk at a fan who mistook him for Rocky. Following this, ASAP Rocky was similarly displeased at his music style being compared to Travis Scott's. The rapper responded with the following lyrics in a performance:

“Please don’t compare him and me, You offending me. This ain’t a diss and we ain’t enemies. They concerned with making hits, I’m more concerned with making history,”

Fans did not wait long in responding to the current incident at Rolling Loud Miami, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter. Fans of both rappers rushed to the defence of their chosen artists, stating each was better than the other.

Dee @LowKyDee Let us not forget in 2016 everyone thought Travis Scott was Asap Rocky 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bMoYQKerk2

Mowgli @fbgwayno Idk what happened but asap rocky is most definitely better than travis scott i’m sorry

َ @S4INTES travis scott is in a different league to asap rocky you can’t even compare them

#brysontillerwife💘 @pengriffeywife idky but i always mix up travis scott and asap rocky

More about ASAP Rocky and his music career

ASAP Rocky began his career as part of the Harlem based rap collective, A$AP Mob in 2007. He continued to be a part of the collective till 2011, when he signed a $13 million contract with the Polo Grounds Music, a subsidiary of Sony owned J Records.

J Records was bought out by RCA Music Group and all artists signed to J Records subsequently moved to RCA, including ASAP Rocky.

The rapper released his debut studio album, Long. Live. ASAP, on January 15, 2013. The album was a major chart success, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 as well as Canadian album charts.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the rapper released his second studio album, At. Long. Last. ASAP, on May 26, 2015. The album also peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian and Billboard 200 album charts.

ASAP Rocky released his third studio album, Testing, on May 25, 2018. The album was not as successful as the previous two and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.