Is Walmart open on Black Friday 2022? Store timings and other details explored

Walmart, the world's largest company, is all stocked up for Black Friday purchases. Featuring some of the best Black Friday deals across the country, the retail store chain will open its gates after the Thanksgiving holiday. The retail chain's stores in the United States were closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, but the stores are all set to reopen early the next day.

Walmart stores across the country will be welcoming shoppers starting at 6 am on Black Friday, November 25. Customers can expect some really good deals on various products the store has to offer, including groceries, kitchen appliances, games, and much more. Though the official Black Friday hours are 6 am to 11 pm, some stores may follow specific timings depending on their location.

Customers are advised to check the retail chain's website or the store locator for accurate timings of their nearest stores. Apparently, you can also shop from the comfort of your home through the chain's website.

Black Friday Walmart deals to warm up your holidays

Two of the most anticipated days of the year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday, fall in the month of November. While Thanksgiving is about spending time with family and eating delicious food, Black Friday is about getting the best discounts on retail products. Reports claim that more than 13% of all retail shopping in the United States happens between Black Friday and Christmas, and a large part of it is done at retail stores like Walmart.

As mentioned earlier, most of the Walmart stores will be opening early at 6 am for Black Friday shopping and will close by 11 pm. Customers can either visit their nearest store to purchase some of the amazing Black Friday deals or place their orders from home via the chain's website. Both the in-store and online Black Friday offers will be the same, so you don't have to worry about missing any exclusive offers.

For those of you who want a heads-up on some of the deals to look out for, here's a list of three everyday items that will make your holidays even more enjoyable:

Starbucks Holiday Mug with Cocoa Set, 2 Piece Gift Set

Plan your holiday gifting correctly with a thoughtful gift from everyone's favorite coffeehouse chain. The Starbucks Holiday Mug with Cocoa Set can be the perfect gift for a friend or colleague who loves collecting Starbucks merch. The chain's classic Hot Cocoa that comes with the set is the perfect winter drink to warm them up. You can get the Starbucks set during Black Friday sales for $6.98 per set.

Starbucks Holiday Mug with Cocoa Set, 2 Piece Gift Set (Image via Walmart)

Crescent Foods All Natural Whole Turkey

Even though Thanksgiving has passed, who can say no to a good turkey? Get your Crescent Foods All Natural Whole Turkey from your nearest Walmart on Black Friday before the stocks run out. The whole turkey is available in two options of 9–12 lbs. and 12–14 lbs., both available at a discounted price of $85.00 and $100.00, respectively. The frozen whole turkey is enough for 8 to 12 people and can be used for various dishes.

Crescent Foods All Natural Whole Turkey (Image via Walmart)

Frito-Lay Fiery Mix Variety Pack

Spice up your holiday munching with the 18 bag Frito-Lay Fiery Mix Variety Pack. Available during the Black Friday sale for $10.98, the pack contains bags of various Frito Lay snacks such as Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Limon Crunchy Cheetos, Cheddar Jalapeno Cheetos, Dinamita Chile Limon Doritos, and Flamin' Hot Funyuns. Customers can also get other Frito Lay mix packs during the sale.

Frito-Lay Fiery Mix Variety Pack (Image via Walmart)

Customers can find many other appealing Black Friday deals by conducting a quick search on the retail chain's website or browsing the shelves in-store. Those who have a Walmart Plus subscription can shop online seven hours before the Black Friday sale begins.

Poll : 0 votes