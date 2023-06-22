"Isn't it a little soon": Twitter baffled as Channel 5 set to air documentary on missing Titan submarine

On Sunday, June 18, the Titan submersible, which is owned by OceanGate went missing underwater with five people on board. Just one hour and forty-five minutes into the expedition, all communication was reportedly lost with it. Authorities were informed when the vessel did not show up at the designated time the next day.

Even though the infamous RMS Titanic sank 111 years ago, the fascination regarding this legendary ship has prevailed for ages. The ship sank on April 15, 1912, after smashing against a gigantic iceberg. More than 1,500 people reportedly died on board, making it the worst maritime disaster in history. The ship's wreckage was discovered in 1985, located 3,810 meters deep in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Titan has not been found yet, but a documentary about its disappearance, titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, is set to air on UK’s Channel 5 tomorrow, on June 23. Netizens on Twitter thought this was in poor taste as the focus currently should solely be on the missing vessel's rescue mission.

A netizen's reaction to the UK’s Channel 5 documentary (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet disgusted by UK’s Channel 5 documentary on the missing Titan submersible

The Titan submersible had five people on board at the time it went missing -- British billionaire Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, and French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

The official synopsis of the Channel 5 documentary reads as:

"Bringing viewers the latest on this story, taking an in-depth look at the extraordinary events."

Managing director of content for ITN, Ian Rumsey stated:

"This programme will chart everything from the exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean."

“Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity," he continued.

However, fans are enraged that a documentary about the tragic incident is even getting aired when the vessel still remains missing. This is how they reacted to an original post shared by Dexerto:

Online reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Online reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Online reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Several fans stated that the channel was doing this to make some easy money and they should spend it on recovering the vessel instead of picking up the cameras.

Many even said that making the documentary was the definition of the term "strike when the iron" is hot and are just baffled as to how something like this is being made when the rescue mission is still ongoing.

The Titan submersible is being searched by the United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, Canadian Coast Guard, and Canadian Armed Forces.

Poll : 0 votes