"It definitely showed in Love and Thunder"- Fans bitter with Taika Waititi after he reveals he did Thor for only money

Taika Waititi is a generational filmmaker with a great vision, but most of such great talents fall prey to the industry. To counter this, many have to take up roles that they did not initially think were a part of their roadmap. This was the case for Waititi as well, who took up the Thor franchise because it came at a time when the director needed money.

In a recent appearance on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast, Taika Waititi spoke out about how he did not read Thor comics and was not interested in the franchise before he took up the role but did so because the money was good and he was looking for a breakthrough.

Despite his reluctance, Taika Waititi delivered an excellent film with Thor: Ragnarok and followed it up with a less critically acclaimed but commercially successful sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

But the second film Waititi directed was less than satisfactory for most Marvel fans and that is the exact topic fans picked out when Taika Waititi revealed he had not read Marvel comics while growing up.

What did Taika Waititi say and how are fans reacting to it?

DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

Taika Waititi was absolutely upfront while talking about his take on the Marvel superhero franchise, which apparently had no particular direction when Marvel first approached him.

The first two Thor films were subpar to the other Marvel entries of the time and Waititi was given more creative freedom for Thor: Ragnarok, which he converted into one of the finest Marvel films of all time.

Talking about his Marvel stint, he said:

"You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn't on my plan for my career as an auteur....But I was poor and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.'...And 'Thor,' let's face it — it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read 'Thor' comics as a kid. That was the comic I'd pick up and be like 'Ugh,'"

This has sufficiently angered fans, who were already bitter with Waititi for the fourth Thor film. Some did praise his honesty, but the reactions were mostly negative.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Waititi (Image via X)

In the podcast, Taika Waititi also made it clear that he does not plan to return for a fifth Thor film, leaving one worry off MCU fans' minds. Waititi has been recently linked with a Klara and the Sun adaptation.