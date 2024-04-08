"It wasn't the easiest thing to do": Michael Sheen opens up on 25-year age gap with his girlfriend

Good Omens actor Michael Sheen opened up about his relationship with fellow performer Anna Lundberg in an interview with the BBC's The Assembly. He spoke about what it was like having a girlfriend who was only five years older than his daughter. Sheen and Lundberg have been open about this relationship for years with Lundberg also sharing behind-the-scene glimpses on Instagram.

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg have a 25-year gap between them and made their first public appearance together as a couple in May 2019. Two months later, in July 2019, they announced that they were expecting their first child together and Lundberg gave birth to their daughter Lyra Sheen in September 2019. Michael and Anna also have another daughter Mabli Sheen who was born in May 2022.

Years before dating Lundberg, Michael Sheen was in a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale from 1995 to 2003. The two share a 25-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen.

Recently Michael Sheen spoke to several autistic and neurodivergent interviewers on Autism Acceptance Week on the BBC's The Assembly. When he was asked about his relationship with his Swedish girlfriend, the 55-year-old said:

“It’s not like it was the easiest thing to do. We were both aware it would be difficult and challenging. Ultimately, we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other.”

“I’m aware that I’m a much older father”: Michael Sheen gives a glimpse into his personal life with Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen and the Last Train to Christmas actress met while working on the Staged sitcom with David and Georgia Tennant.

During The Assembly, one of the BBC interviewers asked Sheen how it felt to date someone only five years older than his daughter. He said it wasn't as easy as people would think.

He added that he and Lundberg were "surprised" that they got along. Sheen also clarified that he had never dated someone so many years younger than he was in the past.

The actor also revealed that he and his 30-year-old girlfriend were aware of the attention their relationship would receive. He went on to describe the attention as “difficult and challenging.”

“Because of the age difference, I’m aware that I’m a much older father. It does worry me. It makes me concerned. It makes me sad thinking about the time I won’t have with them. But ultimately, I think if you find someone who brings you happiness and you make them happy, you’ve got to go for that," he said expressing concerns about being an older father.

Apart from discussing his personal life, Sheen also answered multiple questions, including who the rudest celebrity he had ever met was. He also answered if he would ever participate in Strictly Come Dancing, and whether he was afraid of bats.

Michael Sheen is best known for his appearance in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Blood Diamond, Prodigal Son, and Passengers among others. The Newport, Wales native attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Before entering a long-term relationship with Lundberg, he had dated Rachel McAdams, Sarah Silverman, Caitlin Fitzgerald, and Lorraine Stewart.

Everything to know about Anna Lundberg

Anna Lundberg is an alumna of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She has studied at the Guildford School of Acting and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Anna has acted in The Sandman, Last Train to Christmas, and Staged. Lundberg has amassed over 77K followers on Instagram, where she often shares snippets of her life.

She has also been open about her pregnancy and the joys of watching her body change. The actress once revealed on Instagram that she felt “happy, proud, and womanly grounded than ever."

She and Sheen have often promoted the charities they have worked with. They have raised money for cancer research together in the past.