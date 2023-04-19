"It felt underwhelming": The Mandalorian fans react to season 3 finale

The much-awaited third season of The Mandalorian finally came to an end on April 19, 2023. The episode concluded the long-drawn battle between Gideon’s (played by Giancarlo Esposito) forces and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who was aided by his little friend, Grogu. Together with Bo-Katan, they managed to overpower the villain and his cronies to achieve much-needed peace in Mandalore.
The finale did leave behind quite a bloody battle and its consequences, but it seems that this season of The Mandalorian failed to have an impact on fans in the way they were used to.
This is especially true for the finale, which tried to do something different, with a happy ending and hope for a better future. However, it seems that the finale could not impress most fans, who were left with a sense of unfulfillment or with an underwhelming aftertaste as things came almost too easy for the heroes.
Several netizens have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to share their reactions to the finale of season 3 since it premiered on Disney+.
Star Wars fans unhappy with The Mandalorian season 3 ending
Several Star Wars fans took to Twitter to express that they believe the latest season of The Mandalorian felt like it was not up to the mark. This is strictly in comparison to the previous two seasons of the show, which came before the hiatus. Other factors like the release of the brilliant Andor may have contributed to this underwhelming reception.
It seems like most fans were expecting things to turn around in the finale, which already showed promise with a pleasantly-driven premise and lots of action. But once things were wrapped up, the "big fight" did not feel as impactful as it should have, resulting in fans coming forward to talk about this particularly slow finale that they believe failed to hit the mark.
While many disliked the finale, others spoke about the entire season, with some claiming that the finale was the silver lining to an otherwise weak third installment.
While the show took a new approach with a finale that was not emotional and did end things on a very positive note with some good developments, it is debatable whether it worked. Star Wars fans are accustomed to some rather dark endings. Though this ending made many happy, it was not the kind of finale that left fans wanting more.
Fans hope that things are not over for the show, which should return with another season soon to complete Din and Grogu's sweet story.
The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.