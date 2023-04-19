"It felt underwhelming": The Mandalorian fans react to season 3 finale

The much-awaited third season of The Mandalorian finally came to an end on April 19, 2023. The episode concluded the long-drawn battle between Gideon’s (played by Giancarlo Esposito) forces and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who was aided by his little friend, Grogu. Together with Bo-Katan, they managed to overpower the villain and his cronies to achieve much-needed peace in Mandalore.

The finale did leave behind quite a bloody battle and its consequences, but it seems that this season of The Mandalorian failed to have an impact on fans in the way they were used to.

This is especially true for the finale, which tried to do something different, with a happy ending and hope for a better future. However, it seems that the finale could not impress most fans, who were left with a sense of unfulfillment or with an underwhelming aftertaste as things came almost too easy for the heroes.

MaviEric @MavsterEric I won't post any spoilers for "The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale" but it felt underwhelming because of the fact that they seem have rushed through the season just so that they can get to "Ahsoka" in the future.



What was the point of showing the discovery of the Mythosaur at all-

Several netizens have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to share their reactions to the finale of season 3 since it premiered on Disney+.

Star Wars fans unhappy with The Mandalorian season 3 ending

Several Star Wars fans took to Twitter to express that they believe the latest season of The Mandalorian felt like it was not up to the mark. This is strictly in comparison to the previous two seasons of the show, which came before the hiatus. Other factors like the release of the brilliant Andor may have contributed to this underwhelming reception.

It seems like most fans were expecting things to turn around in the finale, which already showed promise with a pleasantly-driven premise and lots of action. But once things were wrapped up, the "big fight" did not feel as impactful as it should have, resulting in fans coming forward to talk about this particularly slow finale that they believe failed to hit the mark.

anyworldbutours @anyworldbutours



Fan theories at least 10x better than what actually transpired



#Themandalorian Underwhelming.Fan theories at least 10x better than what actually transpired

Andy @AndyZ1o #TheMandalorian finale was good a little underwhelming it I enjoyed what we got I’ve seriously got no clue where the show goes from here tho. #TheMandalorian finale was good a little underwhelming it I enjoyed what we got I’ve seriously got no clue where the show goes from here tho.

Jgarss @Jgarss_ Uhhh what was that season finale… I feel there was a big buildup and whelp that was very underwhelming. At least Dave filoni had another cameo there #TheMandalorian Uhhh what was that season finale… I feel there was a big buildup and whelp that was very underwhelming. At least Dave filoni had another cameo there #TheMandalorian

. @_Riddxck The Mandalorian finale was ok…Grogu was the best part of it, some of the great scenes were far too short… the episode should of been 30 minutes longer.



Overall underwhelming 3rd season, but I still enjoyed the chemistry between Din and Grogu. I also enjoyed Grogu’s development The Mandalorian finale was ok…Grogu was the best part of it, some of the great scenes were far too short… the episode should of been 30 minutes longer.Overall underwhelming 3rd season, but I still enjoyed the chemistry between Din and Grogu. I also enjoyed Grogu’s development

Ｍｏｒａｉ @ SWC London '23 @moraicosplay



Okay I love a happy ending sometimes but without a post credit scene it felt kind of underwhelming, there wasn‘t anything in the finale that connected it with the ahsoka series… #TheMandalorian SPOILERSOkay I love a happy ending sometimes but without a post credit scene it felt kind of underwhelming, there wasn‘t anything in the finale that connected it with the ahsoka series… #TheMandalorian SPOILERSOkay I love a happy ending sometimes but without a post credit scene it felt kind of underwhelming, there wasn‘t anything in the finale that connected it with the ahsoka series…

While many disliked the finale, others spoke about the entire season, with some claiming that the finale was the silver lining to an otherwise weak third installment.

Jesse @Jessecd117



Was an ok finale, but it felt a little safe/underwhelming, And I was really hoping to see at least one character from another series, like Fenn Rau, or Boba and his crew. Din and Grogu had 2 episodes of TBOBF, Boba should have at least showed up in 1 #TheMandalorian spoilersWas an ok finale, but it felt a little safe/underwhelming, And I was really hoping to see at least one character from another series, like Fenn Rau, or Boba and his crew. Din and Grogu had 2 episodes of TBOBF, Boba should have at least showed up in 1 #TheMandalorian spoilers Was an ok finale, but it felt a little safe/underwhelming, And I was really hoping to see at least one character from another series, like Fenn Rau, or Boba and his crew. Din and Grogu had 2 episodes of TBOBF, Boba should have at least showed up in 1

nuru #THRAWNSWEEP @MITTHRAWN

the bad batch fans watching mandalorian fans get a happy season finale #TheMandalorian spoilersthe bad batch fans watching mandalorian fans get a happy season finale #TheMandalorian spoilers••••••the bad batch fans watching mandalorian fans get a happy season finale https://t.co/fyEs8G8gjl

tony @joeIsmillers #TheMandalorian

me going to bed HAPPILY tonight? after a STAR WARS FINALE? me going to bed HAPPILY tonight? after a STAR WARS FINALE? #TheMandalorian....me going to bed HAPPILY tonight? after a STAR WARS FINALE? https://t.co/h0wluVoAXZ

While the show took a new approach with a finale that was not emotional and did end things on a very positive note with some good developments, it is debatable whether it worked. Star Wars fans are accustomed to some rather dark endings. Though this ending made many happy, it was not the kind of finale that left fans wanting more.

anyworldbutours @anyworldbutours



It’s impossible for them now to top what happened at the end of season 2, literally impossible.



So everything's going to feel underwhelming compared to this moment. I think the issue with #TheMandalorian is they ran before they could walk,It's impossible for them now to top what happened at the end of season 2, literally impossible.So everything's going to feel underwhelming compared to this moment.

Robert Brown @RobTheReborn The finale for #TheMandalorian was underwhelming. Much like the season as a whole. The finale for #TheMandalorian was underwhelming. Much like the season as a whole.

Fans hope that things are not over for the show, which should return with another season soon to complete Din and Grogu's sweet story.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

