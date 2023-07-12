"It's alarming that no one responded": Video of New London, Connecticut Sailfest man harassing woman leaves netizens outraged

A video taken this weekend at Sailfest 2023 in New London, Connecticut, is now making rounds on the internet. The video shows a man going on an explicit and verbally abusive rant after a woman rejected his "compliments." The clip was first shared on TikTok by user @thelexxmuseum who recorded the incident.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, social media influencer @TizzyEnt shared the video on his Twitter, where it went viral. He explained that the Sailfest festivity took an ugly turn for a group of women, when a passerby decided to compliment one of them. When they "did not respond in the way that he wanted," he started verbally abusing them:

"You're weird. What is wrong with you? You don't want anybody to say anything... compliment you... don't put it on."

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt London CT Watch out for this guy. London CT Watch out for this guy. https://t.co/N0gqlIFaTM

The man then goes on to make several misogynistic remarks, including that they are women and should know their place. At one point he is heard saying:

"I’ll put all you girls in my trunk and you’ll be on forensic files the next day."

As the story spread, several internet users were left horrified, with many also commenting on the passive response of the bystanders.

Netizens were left fuming at the Sailfest harassment video

As the news spread, horrified cybernauts took to Twitter to express their anger and criticize the actions of the bystanders. Several people suggested the man might be a serial killer after his questionable statements. Here are some comments seen under @TizzyEnt's post:

What is Sailfest?

Sailfest is an annual festival celebrated in July in honor of the city of New London, Connecticut, its maritime history, and the community. It was first celebrated in 1976 and it features music, shopping, food, family activities, fireworks, art shows, and races.

This year it was held on July 8 and July 9 and featured a replica of the La Amistad, named the Baltimore Clipper. The 129-foot replica acted as a "floating classroom," to "address racial and social justice." La Amistad was a 19th-century ship transporting slaves to Cuba, known for a revolt by onboard captives.

Following the incident at Sailfest, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and the man was arrested. Some people online are claiming he might have an active warrant, but this remains unconfirmed.

